Public Utility Commission of Texas Names Connie Corona Interim Executive Director

Austin, Texas – The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) today appointed Connie Corona as the agency’s Interim Executive Director. She has worked at the PUCT for 12 years, most recently serving as Deputy Executive Director since 2020.

Corona first joined the PUCT in 1997 as a policy analyst focusing on the 1999 Texas Electric Choice Act, which introduced retail competition to the Texas electricity market. She rose to the role of Director of Electric Policy Analysis before joining NRG’s regulatory affairs department in 2003, where she served as Director of Regulatory Affairs. Corona returned to the Commission in 2017.

As Deputy Executive Director, Corona has overseen the Market Analysis, Consumer Protection, Infrastructure, Legal, Utility Outreach, Compliance & Enforcement, Rules and Projects, and Rate Regulation divisions of the PUCT, as well as the Texas Energy Fund. Prior to her role as Deputy Executive Director, Corona served as the agency’s Chief Program Officer and director of the Competitive Markets Division.

As CPO, Corona centralized the agency’s rulemaking efforts, stood up a standalone enforcement division, and produced the agency’s inaugural report to the Legislature on water and sewer utilities in concert with its biennial submission on the scope of competition in the electric and telecommunications markets. Corona also led the PUCT in integrating its water utility regulation responsibilities.

Corona graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. She and her husband, Bob, have raised three children in the Austin area. Corona also serves as Secretary of the Executive Board for the State Agency Council to the Governor’s Commission for Women.