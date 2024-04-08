Pet Supplies Plus to Debut in Cedar Hill on April 12th

Facebook

CEDAR HILL, Texas. (4/3/2024) – Pet Supplies Plus will open a new a location on Friday, April 12 at 516 E Belt Line Rd Suite 100, in Cedar Hill to offer local pet parents a hassle-free shopping experience with a wide selection of pet products. Known for a friendly staff and helpful customer service, pet parents can save money at Pet Supplies Plus while celebrating the fun of pet ownership. In addition, the store will offer amenities such as a full-service grooming salon, self-pet wash stations, a knowledgeable pet care team and carry-out service in which team members carry heavy items to neighbors’ cars.

>The store is owned by local entrepreneur Terence Patterson, who had long-harbored the dream of opening his own business. His aspiration was to run a business that would give him more time with his family while leaving a lasting legacy for his daughter. After exploring various business ownership opportunities for several years, he discovered Pet Supplies Plus and delved into further research. For Patterson, the prospect of becoming a Pet Supplies Plus owner appeared to be an exceptional opportunity, and he resonated with the company’s values.

Moreover, Patterson was drawn to Pet Supplies Plus because of the thriving pet industry and the deep emotional connection pet parents have with their animals, treating them as cherished family members. He firmly believes that being around animals contributes to people’s happiness.

As a community partner, Patterson will work alongside local animal shelters, rescue organizations and non-profits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers, and pet food and product drives.

“Animals provide so much unconditional love and joy to people,” said Patterson. “Many individuals consider their pets as integral members of their families, and I recognized the need in the Cedar Hill community for a dedicated space catering to their beloved furry companions. For me, owning a business that I can be proud of and personally connect with has always been a goal. I’m thrilled to own a franchise that embodies these values and will positively impact the Cedar Hill community.”

To welcome the community, Patterson, will host a weekend-long grand opening event with 4x rewards points available on all purchases. Beginning on Saturday, May 18 and continuing through Sunday, May 19, the new Pet Supplies Plus will offer special prize giveaways, sale prices and more. The primary giveaways are as follows:

Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19 – Pet Supplies Plus will offer complimentary nail trims for dogs and free pet washes.

– Pet Supplies Plus will offer complimentary nail trims for dogs and free pet washes. Saturday, May 18 – Mystery scratch cards, between the amounts of $5-$10, will be given to neighbors throughout the day.

– Mystery scratch cards, between the amounts of $5-$10, will be given to neighbors throughout the day. Sunday, May 19– First 100 people will receive one free small bag of dog or cat food

In addition, neighbors will have an opportunity to win either a $250, $100, or $50 gift card by entering the location’s grand opening raffle. There will also be a $10 off coupon given to all who enter the drawing. For more information and to enter text cedarhill to 34653, or visit psprewards.com/cedarhill

Pet Supplies Plus will offer Cedar Hill pet parents a wide selection of natural pet foods, goods and pet services at low prices and focus on a unique, rich in-store experience for its “neighbors” (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customer).

Pet parents are always welcome to shop with their pets at the store, where knowledgeable team members are on-site to answer questions, offer tips or just get on their hands and knees to play with pets who enter the store.

Neighbors have access to an experienced and knowledgeable customer service team that will help them find everything they need. Each team member is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods, and are able to answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish. Shoppers can also take advantage of the free Pet Supplies Plus Rewards, which offers members regular coupons on products they purchase frequently and monthly specials, resulting in big savings.

Pet Supplies Plus Cedar Hill will be open Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Neighbors can connect with the new store on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Cedar Hill, call 469-454-6509 or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation’s largest independent pet store with more than 720 locations in 42 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.