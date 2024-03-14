Omni Hotels & Resorts Offers Solarbration Package For Total Solar Eclipse

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Astrotourism is the hot buzzword for 2024, with the total solar eclipse less than a month away. The total solar eclipse will pass through various states in North America, including Texas, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, Maine, and more. Omni Hotels & Resorts situated in the path of totality will offer a ‘Solarbration‘ package, allowing guests to witness the eclipse using custom Omni eclipse glasses, plus perks such as early check-in, late checkout, and eclipse-themed gifts.

Additionally, teaming up with Southwest Airlines, Omni Hotels & Resorts provides a special opportunity for individuals to observe the eclipse from the sky and indulge in solar-themed entertainment in luxurious suites at selected Omni locations. Passengers on specific flights will receive exclusive eclipse-themed amenities and the prestigious Icon Status in Omni’s new Select Guest loyalty program for the entirety of 2024.

Frisco, Texas

Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Newly opened as of May 2023, Omni PGA Frisco Resort provides a perfect vantage point to witness the rare cosmic event. Guests can enjoy exciting offers to celebrate including complimentary viewing eyewear, a glow golf experience on The Dance Floor and F&B specials in the PGA District restaurants.

Omni Frisco Hotel At The Star

As the anchor of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters, Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star captures the energy and excellence of this vibrant North Texas city. Guests can enjoy the luxury of the hotel and indulge in exciting offerings to celebrate the celestial event. Enjoy lobby activations, drink specials, and complimentary viewing eyewear.

San Antonio, Texas

Omni La Mansion del Rio

Located on the San Antonio River Walk and the number one tourist attraction in Texas, Omni La Mansión del Rio, is a destination within a destination. For the eclipse, guests will be served choice of hors d’oeuvres and eclipse-inspired cocktails and be given solar eclipse-wearing glasses. Eclipse cookie swill also be available the lobby, and guest will have access to the Mokara rooftop viewing party across the riverwalk.

Mokara Hotel & Spa

As the only Forbes four-star hotel in San Antonio, Mokara Hotel & Spa is the ultimate wellness destination right on the world-famous River Walk. Guests can savor the eclipse from the Mokara rooftop where there will be an eclipse viewing party. Additionally, guests can enjoy eclipse inspired cocktails and cookies for the day.

Austin, Texas

Omni Austin Hotel Downtown

Perched in the heart of Austin’s vibrant downtown, the hotel provides a sophisticated backdrop to witness this rare event at the eclipse viewing party on the rooftop deck. Guests will receive complimentary viewing eyewear, themed food & drinks, make your own Pinehole camera as a take-a-way gift, and can participate in lobby activations.

Irving, Texas

Omni Las Colinas Hotel

Surrounded by the tranquil beauty of Las Colinas, this upscale retreat offers a serene setting for witnessing the celestial spectacle. Guests can enjoy the eclipse viewing party on the game lawn, complimentary viewing eyewear, music, and themed food and cocktails.

Dallas, Texas

Omni Hotel Dallas

In the dynamic downtown area, the Omni Dallas Hotel becomes a front-row seat to the solar eclipse. Guests can gather on the Pegasus Lawn for the viewing party complete with complimentary viewing eyewear themed food & drinks, and music.

Fort Worth, Texas

Omni Fort Worth Hotel

In the heart of Fort Worth guests get a prime seat to the April 2024 solar eclipse. Guests can join the viewing party on the rooftop pool deck complete with complimentary viewing eyewear, a Solar Eclipse playlist, TVs with a live broadcast of the celestial event, Smoky Moon Cocktails, Blue Moon Beer, and Chef’s Choice of small bites. Additionally, there will be a lobby activation for kids complete with star cookies, Milky Way, Starburst candies, and Capri Suns.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Omni Severin Hotel

This historic and elegant hotel offers a unique setting for experiencing the cosmic phenomenon. Guests can enjoy the viewing party on the rooftop deck, complimentary viewing eyewear, themed food & drinks, make your own Pinehole camera as a takeaway gift, and lobby activations all week.

Louisville, Kentucky

Omni Louisville Hotel

At Omni Louisville Hotel, experiences are tailored to the history and rhythm of the city. Guests can anticipate optimal views of the eclipse at the viewing party on the rooftop pool deck, complimentary viewing eyewear, a solar eclipse playlist, and tv broadcast. Additionally, there will be a lobby activation complete with coloring pages and space theme food and beverage.