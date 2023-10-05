Mayor Rachel L. Proctor Elected To STAR Transit Board of Directors

Facebook

TERRELL, TX— The recent election of Rachel L. Proctor and Dr. Esther Williams to the STAR Transit Board of Directors ensures the agency will continue to fulfill its goals of offering reliable, dependable, and friendly transportation in current and future service areas, said Executive Director Tommy Henricks in his announcement.

Rachel L. Proctor, Mayor of the City of DeSoto, fills the vacancy in Place 3. Proctor was initially elected as mayor of DeSoto in a special election in 2021 and exhibited leadership and ingenuity in guiding the city through the COVID-19 pandemic. Her emphasis on public engagement, health, and community service led to a landslide reelection victory in 2022 in which she garnered more than 90% of the vote. Proctor has a background in transportation, serving as a member of the Regional Transportation Council and the Dallas Regional Transportation Coalition. In addition to her mayoral duties, Proctor is also an entrepreneur and ordained minister.

“I am excited about being named to STAR Transit’s Board of Directors because it allows me to bring my ideas and perspectives to the development and coordination of transit improvements throughout the region,” said Proctor. “We know the residents of the cities in STAR Transit’s service area have transit needs that go well beyond their city’s borders, and I am eager to work with this forward-thinking board and staff to continue to develop innovative ideas and seek out new technologies that will improve their access and increase their transit options.”

In addition to Proctor, Dr. Esther Williams was elected to the STAR Transit Board of Directors as the Place 3 Alternate Board Member. Dr. Williams currently serves as the Assistant to the City Manager of DeSoto and manages the City’s grants. Dr. Williams’ background as a former teacher and grants manager for DeSoto ISD gives her a robust background in financial management and community engagement, and those skills will translate into strong leadership as she assumes her new role on the STAR Transit Board of Directors.

“The addition of Mayor Proctor and Dr. Williams to our board ensures STAR Transit moves forward in accordance with the needs and desires of our communities,” concluded Henricks.

STAR Transit board members are elected to four-year terms; there are no term limits. When a seat opens, the organization sends letters to the chief elected official of every county and municipality in the service area, notifying them of the opportunity to nominate an at-large member.

About STAR Transit. Founded in 1988, STAR Transit is the fourth-largest transit agency in the North Central Texas region—and the largest not funded by sales tax. Revenues are derived from federal and state grants as well as local partnerships with cities, counties, and businesses. STAR Transit provides safe, affordable, and convenient transportation to the general public, seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities for access to jobs, healthcare, personal services, retail, entertainment, and more. Over 100 employees are responsible for providing more than 215,000 rides annually. The agency is headquartered in Terrell, TX. For more information, visit STARtransit.org