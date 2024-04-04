Maverick Fitness Studios Dispense OrangeLove

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Maverick Fitness, with 35 Orangetheory® Fitness studios in North Texas (including those in Cedar Hill and Mansfield), give back to the communities they serve through OrangeLove. They also provide Days of Service and local fundraisers. Their nonprofit initiative, OrangeLove, chooses one charity monthly to receive a cash donation. Orangetheory Fitness members are encouraged to participate by checking in on social media and tagging the charity to help create social awareness. Maverick Fitness then donates up to $5,000 to the chosen charity that month.

Maverick Fitness’s OrangeLove Initiative

Since creating the program, Maverick Fitness has donated $270,000 to area nonprofits, and are guaranteeing $60,000 in donations through their 2024 OrangeLove Program.

“Going into our 4th year of partnership with Orangetheory Fitness, Special Olympics could not be more excited! Thanks to the foundation that was started right here in DFW with Maverick Fitness and their OrangeLove initiative, we have seen this partnership continue to grow across the state and the country – impacting thousands of OTF members and Special Olympic athletes to help grow the Unified Movement of inclusion in more and more communities. Thanks to OTF and it’s members, over $150,000 have been raised to support Special Olympics in their local communities simply by promoting inclusion in fitness. We look forward to expanding this partnership to even more individuals in 2024,” says Dalton Hill, Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships, Special Olympics Texas.

Continuing their commitment to serve the community, the regional team at Maverick Fitness also performs quarterly Days of Service. They spend the day volunteering at local charities to help them wherever needed.

“Our commitment to inclusivity and community engagement remains unwavering as we enter 2024. Through the OrangeLove program we are able to reflect our core values of Service, Passion, Inclusivity, Community and Excellence all while making a positive impact. Our hope is to create awareness for our OrangeLove Partners and create a ripple effect through our members.” says Shane Adams, CEO, Maverick Fitness.

Days of Service

In 2023 the team volunteered at Minnie’s Food Pantry, The Birthday Party Project, Mission Arlington, and 6 Stones Hurst Campus. In addition to their OrangeLove program and Days of Service, Maverick Fitness provides fundraisers for local Charities such as American Heart Association, Special Olympics of Texas, and Adaptive Training Foundation (raising over $166,000 in 2023). These fundraisers are one month long and include a 90 minute class where members of the organizations are invited to participate in a class at Orangetheory along with OTF members. Orangetheory Fitness is all inclusive and it is important that everyone know they are invited to participate in their studio workouts

“We truly look forward to Days of Service. It’s a way for us to touch the community altogether as a team. We don’t just say we believe in service and community, we seek out ways to live to up to these values and make an impact.”, say Jaclyn Garcia, Regional Marketing Manager, Maverick Fitness.

2024 OrangeLove Recipients

OrangeLove recipients for the remaining months of 2024 include: Be An Angel (April); Ranch Hands Rescue-(May); Fort Worth Museum of Science & History (June); Special Olympics NTX (July); Color Me Empowered (August); Alliance for Children (September); Scottish Rite for Children (October); Folds of Honor (November); and Dress For Success (December).

Maverick is the second-largest franchisee for Orangetheory® Fitness, with 35 studios, and over 18,000 members. Orangetheory® Fitness launched its first studio in Fort Lauderdale, FL in March 2010. It has transformed into one of the world’s top fitness franchises, with more than 1,500 studios in 50 states and 22 countries. For more information on Orangetheory® Fitness, studio locations and membership packages, please visit Orangetheoryfitness.com.