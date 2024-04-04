Out of This World Experience Awaits at Sheraton Dallas for the Solar Eclipse

An out of this world experience awaits you at Sheraton Dallas for the Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8.
Book the Solar Eclipse Package and enjoy a staycation at the hotel in downtown and take advantage of the prime viewing location with premier accommodations and private events. Images are available here.
Sheraton Dallas’ Solar Eclipse Package includes:
Deluxe Accommodations
Solar Eclipse Viewing Glasses
Wrist bands for entrance to awe-inspiring private cosmic experiences which are listed below
Two Solar Eclipse “Cosmic” Cocktails during Solar Eclipse viewing party
Self-parking for one vehicle nightly in the hotel’s parking garage across the street
Complimentary Wi-Fi
Prime viewing location to enjoy approximately 3 minutes and 51 seconds of totality where the city will experience complete darkness as the moon fully obscures the sun
Private Cosmic Experiences for Solar Eclipse Package Guests:
Cosmic Happy Hour on April 7th at 5:30pm – 7pm
Enjoy a fun evening featuring an expert Astronomer from the Carnegie Institute of Science facilitated by the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. He will offer insights into the eclipse, provide safety tips for optimal viewing and answer any astronomy-related questions.
Food and beverages will be served including kid-friendly menu options for purchase
Location: Garage rooftop
Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on April 8th form 11:30am – 3pm
Two Solar Eclipse “Cosmic” Cocktails
Lite bites, beverages and kid-friendly menu options will be available for purchase
Location: Garage rooftop
Sheraton Dallas is the largest hotel in Texas and the second largest Sheraton in the world, with 1,840 guest rooms, 230,000 square feet of flexible meeting and convention spaces, pool, fitness center with state-of-the-art fitness equipment and Peloton bikes, and four dining outlets including The Parlor, Open Palette, Draft Sports Bar & Lounge and Open Mkt.