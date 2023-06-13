Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island Officially Opens as Summer Season Begins

10 shares Facebook

Resort and Conference Center Brings Margaritaville Vibe to South Texas Coast

South Padre Island, Texas (June 12, 2023) – Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island officially opened today as the first Texas beachfront resort in the Margaritaville portfolio. Set on a prime location in South Padre Island, the destination uniquely offers all-ocean view rooms and condos with a fun, relaxed ‘no worries’ vibe.

“We are thrilled to bring Margaritaville to the South Texas coast, allowing locals, guests, and visitors alike to experience a one-of-a-kind oasis,” said Rone Middler, General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island. “An easy drive or plane trip from the major metro areas of San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston and convenient access to Mexico, Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island provides the perfect getaway for guests of all ages looking for fun, relaxation, and adventure.”

Highline Hospitality Partners, the hospitality investment platform launched by Highline Real Estate Partners (HREP), invested more than $30 million to completely transform the Pearl Hotel South Padre into a Margaritaville resort that reflects the quintessential laidback lifestyle.

Guests are immediately transported to a vacation state of mind in the island-inspired design of the resort’s 200 guestrooms and 50 beachfront condos with one, two, or three-bedroom configurations.

Dining options include three restaurants and bars, including LandShark Bar & Grill, which offers indoor and outdoor patio seating overlooking the Gulf of Mexico; the Salty Rim Bar & Grill, a swim-up bar, serving signature cocktails and bar bites; and Joe Merchant‘s Coffee & Provisions, a grab-and-go destination for bold coffee drinks and quick bites.

The area’s largest hotel pool, heated all year round, is surrounded by private cabanas and a separate area for kids. Nearby Hammock Row allows guests to swing and sway in the gulf breeze under towering palm trees while outdoor fire pits encourage guests to unwind while gazing at the Texas night sky.

Adjacent to the resort is the Sapphire Spa, offering guests the opportunity to rejuvenate with an array of blissful treatment options and a full hair and makeup salon as well as a fully equipped fitness center.

Those interested in beachside adventures can conveniently schedule activities, including windsurfing, banana boat rides, parasailing, offshore fishing, dolphin watching, or wave runner rentals at the resort’s concierge desk.

The resort hosts meetings, special events, Quinceañeras, family reunions, and weddings of every size, offering 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space with access to the latest audio/visual equipment and other convenient amenities.

For more information about Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island, visit here.