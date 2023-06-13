Governor Abbott Extends Virtual Education Options For Texas Students

Facebook

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today directed Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath to waive specific requirements for school districts or open-enrollment charter schools to be able to continue offering virtual instruction options for students in grades 3 through 12 through the Texas Virtual School Network (TXVSN) for the next two school years.

“Texas wants to see all of our children succeed and receive the best education possible,” said Governor Abbott. “Many parents across our state have found that the best fit for their child’s education is through virtual instruction. Today, I am directing TEA to ensure thousands of Texas students enrolled in virtual school programs can continue to receive the education that best fits their needs until a more permanent solution is adopted during the next regular legislative session in 2025.”

Under current state law, Texas schools may offer virtual instruction through a patchwork of several different statutes. One statute authorizes schools to receive full-time funding for students enrolled in local, virtual learning programs through TXVSN.

At Governor Abbott’s direction, TEA’s waiver authority will allow school systems providing full-time virtual instruction to receive full funding for each student in grades 3 through 12 who successfully complete the school year. TEA will provide communication this week to school districts around the state who have provided virtual instruction under other statutes to continue their virtual instruction under the authority of the TXVSN.

Learn more about TXVSN.