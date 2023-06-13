Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Sends Owner of Home Health Company to Prison for 57 Months for $1.4 Million Fraud Scheme

Facebook

AUSTIN – Efforts by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (“MFCU”) of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas (“OAG”) have led to a home health company owner being sentenced to prison for 57 months.

Akintunde Oyewale, a home health company owner from Richmond, TX, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Oyewale was also ordered to pay $1,467,719 in restitution. Oyewale operated Grace Healthcare Services LLC and paid medical clinics kickbacks in exchange for generating false home health certifications and patient referrals. Oyewale then billed government health care programs for home health services that were medically unnecessary and not actually provided to patients.