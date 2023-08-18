“Mama’s Daughters” Gospel Production at Black Academy of Arts & Letters Aug. 26

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Mama's Daughters Company
Photo credit Khanetic Images

Mama’s Daughters, a compelling gospel stage production that has garnered rave reviews, arrives in Dallas Aug. 26. The family drama delves into the intricate dynamics of a mother and her daughters. Written and directed by Kerry-Ann Zamore, the thought-provoking play shines a light on the complex relationships shared among siblings and the profound bond between mother and child. The play begins at 7 p.m. and will be presented in the Bruton Theatre at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (1309 Canton Street in Dallas..

“Mama’s Daughters” boasts an extraordinary cast, including Dallas’ CeCe Godbolt as matriarch Contessah Irene. Godbolt is an award-winning gospel recording artist also known for her unforgettable portrayal of Effie in the off-Broadway production of “Dream Girls.” Joining her is actress Kaylynn Wilkerson, singer-songwriter Jordan Orionn, and radio personalities Roland “Stew” Hype Stewart and Lady T.

Written by Waco’s Kerry-Ann Zamore and produced by Dallas’ own Cheryl P. Williamson, this riveting story of mothers, daughters and secrets celebrates the intricate bonds and enduring love shared within a family
Filled with music, comedy, and plenty of poignant moments, the play is executive produced by Dallas-based Cheryl P. Williamson of Williamson Media Group. Williamson is an award-winning filmmaker, philanthropist, and international personality.

Mama’s Daughters Playwright

Zamore, a multifaceted artist encompassing the roles of writer, director, and playwright, strives. Hoping to present sincere and relatable narratives that profoundly engage audiences, forging a reflective connection with her characters. Her primary objective storytelling is to craft immersive encounters that not only inspire transformation but foster meaningful dialogues among viewers.

“The audience will find themselves and their family members in one of these characters. This story will touch hearts in so many different ways, whether it is to rebuild or nurture the relationships we have with our siblings and our parents,” said Zamore.

Although Zamore was an only child, she draws inspiration from time spent with girlfriends, watching the hilarious fast-paced and sometimes tense interactions between siblings and their mothers. The play also explores the role of “aunties” and their impact on a family.

Zamore’s day job revolves around being responsive to emotional needs. She’s known as “Dr. Zamore” on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus. She serves as an assistant professor and director of social work field education.

Dallas Production & Ticket Information

Following highly successful sold-out performances in Killeen and Waco, “Mama’s Daughters” arrives in Dallas with renewed energy and anticipation. This compelling production eagerly seeks to captivate audiences, passionately highlighting the remarkable strength and significance of the mother-daughter bond. With unwavering dedication, it continues its mission of shining a spotlight on the enduring power found within these cherished relationships.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster with general admission at $45 and VIP at $75.

A multi-talented award-winning filmmaker, Kerry-Ann Zamore is president at the Waco Central Texas Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. Zamore actively contributes as a member of the Waco Central Texas Chapter of Links Inc. and is also associated with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Previous articleCedar Hill Football Builds Confidence for 2023 Season
Next articleBasketball Referees Urgently Needed for North Texas School Games
Avatar photo
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.