Local Firework Shows Make for Safe Independence Day Celebrations

Although setting off personal fireworks is prohibited by law in the City of Midlothian, local, professional pyrotechnic shows give everyone a chance to enjoy Independence Day safely.

First, on Monday, July 3rd, the Annual Community Fireworks Show will take place at 9:15 p.m. The show is staged near the Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium, 1800 S. 14th Street, and can be viewed from the stadium parking lot and the surrounding area. The stadium parking lot opens at 6 p.m. This show is free thanks to support from Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Citizens National Bank of Texas, and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. For information about viewing locations, visit www.Midlothian.tx.us/specialevents.

Next, on Tuesday, July 4th, Midlothian’s Masonic Lodge Scholarship Foundation presents its 11th Annual Pyromusical at Blaine Stone Lodge. To include a live band, food trucks, and lawn games, this event benefits scholarships for Midlothian students. Event sponsors include, Texas Ace Heating and Air and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. Presenting sponsor is Midlothian Community Development Corporation. Cost of admission is $25 per car and advance tickets are recommended as capacity is limited to 500 vehicles. Bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. Tickets may be purchased via the foundation’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/771665411092548?ref=newsfeed.