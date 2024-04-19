IT’SUGAR Launches New Gund® Rubik’s Cube™ Pusheen in Celebration of the Iconic Puzzle’s 50th Anniversary

Facebook

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (April 19, 2024) – IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., is excited to launch the GUND Rubik’s Cube Pusheen, a delightful collaboration between the iconic puzzle and the beloved tabby cat. Available at IT’SUGAR stores beginning April 19, 2024, this plush toy merges cultural icons in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube. IT’SUGAR is the first retailer to bring the GUND Rubik’s Cube Pusheen to market.

Spin Master is a leading global children’s entertainment company and owner of both the GUND and Rubik’s Cube brands. GUND proudly brings the super star Pusheen to life in plush form sharing her love of snacks, cuddles and adventures and now expanding the pop culture allure with the addition of the Rubik’s Cube Pusheen. The Rubik’s Cube Pusheen puts a plush interpretation of the classic 3-D puzzle into the paws of the fan favorite cat.

“We are thrilled to introduce the GUND Rubik’s Cube Pusheen to enthusiasts who have cherished the iconic Rubik’s Cube over the past five decades,” said Justin Clinger, Assistant Vice President, Creative & Marketing at IT’SUGAR

“Revered as one of the most beloved toys of all time with hundreds of millions sold worldwide, the Rubik’s Cube has captivated generations with its enduring challenge,” said Adam Hyman, Spin Master’s VP of Marketing for Games & Plush. “This collaboration merges the iconic puzzle with the global popularity of Pusheen, offering fans a delightful new way to engage with both of these beloved brands.”

“At Pusheen, we are always seeking fun and creative collaborations that resonate with our fans worldwide,” said Cate D’Allessandro, Director of Licensing at Pusheen. “The Rubik’s Cube Pusheen celebrates not only the joy of playful expression but also the enduring legacy of a timeless puzzle. “We’re excited to see the smiles this collaboration brings to fans of all ages.”

The GUND Rubik’s Cube Pusheen, priced at $29.99, will be available for purchase starting April 19 at IT’SUGAR stores and online at www.itsugar.co