HHSC Receives Federal Grant to Expand Fraud Prevention Efforts

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Agency Working to Develop Innovative Strategies to Prevent Fraud

AUSTIN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) a federal grant of more than $400,000 to further the agency’s fraud prevention efforts for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

HHSC has prevented the misuse of more than $147 million in public funds since 2017 by identifying and stopping potential fraudulent payments for SNAP, Medicaid, and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

“We are extremely proud to be the recipients of this grant and know that it will have a positive impact on the work we do to put taxpayer dollars to good use in Texas,” said Wayne Salter, deputy executive commissioner for HHSC Access and Eligibility Services.

The grant will be used to provide ongoing support for HHSC staff to receive training, develop innovative fraud prevention training methods, and conduct an educational campaign for the public on fraud prevention. The grant period is from August 2022 through August 2024.

Misuse of benefits can result in loss of benefits, fines and criminal charges. If someone suspects or knows about fraud, waste or abuse by clients or providers in health and human services programs, HHS urges people to call the HHS Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-436-6184 or visit ReportTexasFraud.com.