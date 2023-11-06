Hark! ‘Tis the Sounds of the Season! Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s holiday programming

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS, TX (November 6, 2023) – It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, which means the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s holiday programming is right around the corner! This year, anchored by the DSO’s signature Christmas Pops, Sounds of the Season will include an assortment of offerings that are sure to get the whole family in the holiday spirit, including Country Christmas, Carols with the King’s Singers, The Polar Express™ in Concert and New Year’s Eve with the DSO. Festivities begin on December 1, 2023, with the opening night of Christmas Pops at 7:30 p.m. Christmas Pops is generously sponsored by CIBC.

North Texans will have several opportunities to celebrate the season with the Dallas Symphony’s beloved holiday tradition, Christmas Pops, with matinee and evening shows December 1 – 10 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The program, led by guest conductor Lawrence Loh will feature holiday favorites performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Chorus and the Dallas Symphony Children’s Chorus (DSCC will perform on select programs only). GRAMMY®- and Emmy Award-winning baritone, Reginald Smith, Jr. will return to the stage as the DSO’s featured soloist. Smith’s “electric, hall-filling” (The Baltimore Sun) and “thrillingly dramatic” (Opera News) voice has been featured alongside the DSO in Christmas Pops performances in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Musicians from the Dallas Symphony, the Dallas Symphony Chorus and the Dallas Symphony Children’s Chorus will also present a free performance of holiday favorites on December 5 at 7:00 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

Dallas Symphony’s Family Christmas Pops concert, a special, shortened version of Christmas Pops perfect for the whole family, returns this season on Saturday, December 2 and Saturday, December 9 at 11 a.m. Guests may arrive early for photos with Santa and arts and crafts activities in the lobby, hosted by Mrs. Claus.

New this year, the Dallas Symphony will present holiday hits with a bit of country flair in a Country Christmas program on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. Dust off your cowboy boots and head to the Meyerson to sing along with Nashville-based recording artists Rachel Potter (Broadway and The X Factor) and Patrick Thomas (The Voice) in festive songs made famous by artists like George Strait, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash.

Renowned a cappella masters, the King’s Singers hop across the pond to dazzle Dallasites with a holiday program ranging from contemporary choral gems and folk songs to well-loved carols. Carols with the King’s Singers is one night only, on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The DSO will also bring the Academy Award®-nominated holiday classic, The Polar Express™ in Concert to the Meyerson for three nights, December 15 -17, 2023. Experience Alan Silvestri’s unforgettable score performed live by the orchestra while the movie plays on the big screen. Guests should plan to arrive early for photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the lobby.

Finally, ring in 2024 in style with the DSO’s annual glitzy New Year’s Eve celebration. This year, Maurice Cohn (Assistant Conductor, Marena & Roger Gault Chair) leads the orchestra in a fabulous program honoring the traditional Viennese New Year’s fare dotted with splashy numbers to get you ready for a night on the town.

Tickets for all performances are available now at dallassymphony.org or by calling Guest Services at 214.849.4376.

About the Dallas Symphony Orchestra



The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Fabio Luisi, presents more than 150 orchestra concerts annually at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, one of the world’s top-rated concert halls. As the largest performing arts organization in the Southwest, the DSO is committed to inspiring the broadest possible audience with distinctive classical programs, inventive pops concerts and innovative multi-media presentations. As part of its commitment to the community, the orchestra reaches hundreds of thousands of adults and children annually through performances, educational programs and community outreach initiatives.

The orchestra also offers more than 200 concerts in neighborhoods throughout Dallas each year, as well as music lessons to more than 900 students as part of its Young Strings and Kim Noltemy Young Musicians programs. The DSO has a tradition dating back to 1900 and is a cornerstone of the unique, 118-acre Arts District in Downtown Dallas that is home to multiple performing arts venues, museums and parks – the largest district of its kind in the nation. The DSO is supported, in part, by funds from the Office of Arts & Culture, City of Dallas. Visit DallasSymphony.org for more information.