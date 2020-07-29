Grand Prairie Hires New Economic Development Manager

Grand Prairie Continues To Grow

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie keeps growing even amid a pandemic.

So, when the economy is ready again, Grand Prairie will be too.

The City recently hired a new Business Manager of Retail, Hospitality and Office Retention, Expansion and Attraction.

Stewart McGregor was tapped for the position and began on July 20.

“We welcome Stewart’s energy and enthusiasm to our team,” said Grand Prairie Economic Development Director Marty Wieder.

This is a new position for the city’s Economic Development Department. A department designed to help Grand Prairie retain and attract retailers, hoteliers, and corporate office tenants.

McGregor comes to Grand Prairie from Forney, where he served as the Economic Development Specialist for the Forney Economic Development Corporation for nearly five years. While there, he marketed an 800-acre business park; and facilitated the attraction of a 1.2 million-square-foot Goodyear Tire Distribution Center and 200,000-square-foot Amazon distribution facility. He helped manage historic downtown revitalization, attraction of 15 new retail/service businesses, small business grants, events, and government relations.

Retail, Hotel & Office Space Sees Rapid Growth

“Grand Prairie retail, hotel and office space is rapidly growing. City Council has embraced a vision for corporate office and headquarters spaces on SH161 and IH-30, and Stewart will work with me in attacking that goal,” Weider added.

Prior to Forney, McGregor was a legislative aide to State Representative Matt Rinaldi of House District 115 in Dallas County in 2015; and district office intern to Congressman Randy Neugebauer (TX-19) in the Abilene District Office in 2013.

McGregor holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Abilene Christian University and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute and Leadership Kaufman County. He currently serves on the Texas Economic Development Council PAC and legislative committees. He was co-chair of the government affairs committee of the Kaufman County Leadership Council, and a Chief Justice Jack Pope Fellow at Abilene Christian University. McGregor is eligible to sit for testing to become a Certified Economic Developer )CEcD) through the International Economic Development Council.

“I am excited to join the economic development team at the City of Grand Prairie,” McGregor concluded. “The city has a lot of momentum taking place and I am thankful to be a part of its renaissance of growth. I look forward to serving the business community while helping facilitate new commercial development.”

