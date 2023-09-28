Fall Festivals & Family Fun This Weekend In DFW Area

Maybe Mother Nature didn’t get the fall memo, but ready or not, fall festivals and Oktoberfests are here. We’ve listed just some of the fun festivals happening in the area this weekend.
Midlothian Fall Festival September 30, 2023
Midlothian Civic Center
224 S 11th St
Midlothian, TX 76065
Come out and join us at our annual Fall Fun Festival at the Midlothian Civic Center from 8:30a-2:30p Sat. Sept 30th! There will be a costume contest (11 a.m.) for kids 12 and under, vendors, food, shopping, kids activities (bean bag toss, trick or treating at the vendor booth, face painting), and FUN. This is a FREE family-friendly event.
Night Lights Lantern Festival at Texas Motorplex September 30, 2023
Saturday, September 30, 2023 TICKETS REQUIRED
3:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Gates Open: 3:00 PM
Enjoy food, games, music, and entertainment. The event area is general admission, so the earlier you are, the better spot you’ll have.
Arrive No Later Than: 6:00 PM
This is so you can avoid traffic, collect your lanterns, get settled, and enjoy the live music vibe. The gates won’t close after then, but the lanterns don’t wait for those who are late.
SCREAMS Opening Weekend
Scarborough Fair location, just off of I-35 on FM 66
Friday and Saturday Nights from 7pm – 1am
September 29 – October 28, 2023
Creekside Manor Opening Weekend
7:30pm-12am September 29 & 30
Open every Friday and Saturday in October 2023 from 7:30 p.m. until midnight. We will be open Sunday October 29, Monday October 30, and Halloween 2023 (Tuesday, October 31) from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
2411 Plainview Rd, Midlothian, TX, United States, Texas
Pumpkin Nights at Howell Family Farms 6-11 pm
At PUMPKIN NIGHTS, you will set out on a Halloween walking path unlike anything you have ever experienced. You will discover 10-foot tall Jack-o-Lanterns, the world’s largest pumpkin guitar, a flying 40-foot handmade dragon, a life-size pumpkin pirate ship, and more fantastic surprises built by our artists using over 7,500 hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins.
Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm Opening Weekend
Admission can be bought online at www.shadowcreekpumpkinfarm.com, or in person on operating days
Ennis Hay Maze & Pumpkin Patch Opens October 1
Oktoberfest in the District
Celebrate German tradition with an epic Oktoberfest in The District!
Fun, food and drinks featuring: Beer Brats, Chicken Schnitzel Tacos, Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Mac n’ Cheese with Pastrami and more! Plus, what would Oktoberfest be without a full lineup of brews? Drinks will be flowing with beer, wine and specialty fall cocktails.
Thursday, September 28 – Sunday, October 1
-4pm-10pm Thursday/Friday
-11am-10pm Saturday/Sunday
TUPPS Oktoberfest Bash September 30
TUPPS Brewery 6-10pm
We will have plenty of Oktoberfest beers to choose from: Oktoberfest Marzen Style Ale, Backyard Bock, Pumpkin Bock, and our full menu available, too.
FOOD:
Chef Sean will be whipping up brats with a pretzel bun + stone ground mustard + sauerkrat, and we’ll have big ol’ pretzels available too!
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
6:00-8:00 pm – Brats & Pretzels are served
7:00-9:00 pm – The Dogensteins on stage with a rockin’ party.
7:30pm – Brat Eating Contest
8:30pm – Stein Holding Competition
*We’ll be handing out special prizes to people who dress up with the Oktoberfest theme!*