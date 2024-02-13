Ellis County Mourns the Passing of County Commissioner Paul D. Perry

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

ELLIS COUNTY – If you see the flags in Ellis County flying at half-staff it will be in honor of the life and memory of County Commissioner Precinct 3 Paul D. Perry.

Perry died over the weekend at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little said, “Pending approval by the Governor’s Office, flags in Ellis County will be flown at half-staff.”

Hundreds of people commented on Paul Perry’s FB page after the announcement of his death on the Ellis County GOP page, which read “heartbroken to announce his passing.”

State Representative Brian Harrison (D-10) said “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ellis County Commissioner Paul Perry. In his decades of diligent service to our community, he made a lasting impact and will be missed by many.”

Harrison, like many commented on Perry’s being a family man, a friend, and a “conservative patriot whose commitment to the Constitution was unshakeable. I’m honored to have had the opportunity to partner with him in the defense of liberty and fight alongside him for the citizens of Ellis County and all Texans,” Harrison added.

Judge Little sent a message to the Citizens of Ellis County announcing Perry’s death Sunday morning that read “Commissioner Perry leaves behind a legacy of constitutionalism and the principles of liberty in our community.”

Little added “Paul never stopped fighting for his constituents. He steadfastly abided by his Christian and Conservative principles and always put our citizens first. Each of us on the Commissioners’ Court will forever admire Paul’s example of integrity and leadership for his family and his community. Knowing him as a friend, mentor, and fellow Baylor alum, he will be dearly missed, but for those who had the honor of knowing him, one thing is for certain: Heaven just became a little more Texan.”

Perry served in public office in Ellis County for over two decades. However, he had become active in conservative politics during his college days. Over the years he served as a delegate to many state Republican conventions and was a national delegate in 2012 and 2020. He served as an Ellis County Justice of the Peace in the 1990s, then re-entered public service in 2013 as Ellis County Commissioner, Pct. 3.

When he died, Perry was a board member of the Optimist Club; Rotary Club of Waxahachie member, Paul Harris Fellow; North Texas Crime Commission member; Midlothian Chamber of Commerce ex officio board member; and supporter of First Look, Texas Right to Life, CASA of Ellis County, Navarro College, the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center, and Meals on Wheels of Johnson and Ellis Counties.

In the past his civic involvement and accomplishments included YMCA board member; Southwestern Assemblies of God University Business Department Advisory Council member; Elections judge and Ellis County Ballot Resolutions Board in multiple general and primary elections; Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce member; Redistricting Advisory Board member for Ellis County; Ellis County animal control citizen representative; and selected by three different judges to serve as an Ellis County special commissioner on a panel in numerous cases setting evaluations on property that has been subject to legal proceedings.

In addition to his role as an Ellis County Commissioner, Perry’s service as Ellis County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 from 1995 to 1999; he served as an Ellis County Republican precinct chair for multiple terms; and he ran for the Republican nomination for Ellis County Judge in 1998.

A seventh generation Texan, Perry was born in Dallas. When he was four, he and his parents moved to Midlothian, where he grew up and graduated from Midlothian High School.

Perry attended Baylor University on academic scholarships. He earned a BBA with a concentration in risk management, which led him to a job in investments management after graduation. Also, at Baylor Perry met his wife, Rebecca. They were married in 1982 and soon returned to Ellis County, where they raised their eight children.

Midlothian Mayor Justin Coffman said of Perry’s passing “Among many other things, Paul Perry was a trusted friend, mentor, and passionate advocate for Christian conservative beliefs. For as long as I can remember, Paul has been a strong advocate for the residents of Ellis County and beyond. His impact in Ellis County will be felt for generations to come. We have lost a true community servant who will be greatly missed.”

Kyle Kinateder, President of Midlothian Econmic Development commented on Facebook, “Ellis County lost a great leader today. I had the privilege of working with Commissioner Perry on economic development projects. He spent significant time learning and analyzing each project. I grained the utmost respect for him as we met privately to review each project where he’d challenge every deal point to ensure the benefit of our community.”

Living in Milford at the time of his death Perry had continued to work tirelessly serving the community throughout 18 months of chemotherapy while also choosing to share limited details of his illness. He had decided to run for re-election for his Precinct 3 seat, in the March Primary. His name is on the ballot for that election as the lone candidate/incumbent.

Milford Mayor Bruce Perryman said of the loss “I am saddened by the passing of Commissioner Paul Perry. Commissioner Perry was an outstanding public servant, a dedicated family man, and good friend. He did a lot to help our community for which I and the citizens of Milford will be eternally grateful. He will be missed.”

Paul is survived by his wife Rebecca; children Ian Perry (Yumin) of the UAE; Heather McMillion (Chris) of Farmville, Va.; Emma Perry (Hunter Wright) of Chapel Hill, N.C.; Allena Flores (Francisco) of Houston, Texas; Gillian Perry of Chicago, Ill.; Kelyn Lopez (Adrian) of Houston, Texas; Annabel Perry of Boston, Mass.; and Connor Perry of Milford, Texas; grandchildren Maddie, Oliver, and Finn McMillion and Shirley Perry; and mother Margaret Elaine Maples (Al) of Waxahachie, Texas.

Arrangements for Perry’s memorial service is pending. Donations in his memory can be made to Chains of Grace (chainsofgrace.org), FirstLook (firstlookcenter.org), or St. Mark the Evangelist Anglican Church (stmarkanglican.com).