Ellis County ICU Full, COVID Pandemic At Its Worst In TX

Ellis County COVID update

1,340 Active COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County

In Ellis County there are 235 hospital beds and 22 ICU beds on a normal day. COVID-19 cases have led to “surge capacity” and at the moment Ellis County has 34 ICU beds, with all 34 currently in use. Twenty four of those ICU beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients. A total of 127 patients in Ellis County are COVID-19 patients, with 209 of 235 beds occupied.

DSHS dashboard shows Ellis County currently has 1340 active COVID-19 cases, 284 new cases today. According to the Ellis County dashboard the majority of current active cases are in Waxahachie.

Texas DSHS shared today, “The COVID-19 pandemic is at its worst in Texas.

For the third day in a row Texas reports 400+ COVID-19 fatalities. Texas reported 3,679 fatalities in the last 14 days. Every life lost impacts countless more. These are our loved ones, neighbors, fellow Texas. Not statistics.

Texas Averages 18,519 New Cases A Day

For the fourth day in a row Texas reports over 20,000 new cases a day. Over the last 7 days Texas averaged 18,519 new cases. It’s likely never been easier to catch COVID-19 in Texas.

Texas is averaging 18,519 new cases a day and ICUs across Texas cannot take much more. COVID-19 ICU patients do not leave the ICU quickly. DSHS is greatly concerned about hospital capacity in Texas and is working with hospitals to keep staffing and equipment available.

Texans must come together to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. This is a moment in history where Texas must turn the tide.”

Need a COVID-19 test in Ellis County? Drive‑thru COVID-19 testing locations are available county-wide. Register for a test in any of the following cities at www.gogettested.com.
✳️ Ennis
✳️ Midlothian
✳️ Red Oak
✳️ Waxahachie
Find a location convenient for you.

While Ellis County has requested additional vaccine allotments, residents can not currently register for a vaccine in Ellis County. However, Ellis County residents in Phase 1A or Phase 1B can register with Tarrant County

