Eco-Friendly Sleep: Parallel Sleep Pillow’s Comfort with a Conscience

Sleep isn’t just about clocking in the hours; it’s about quality shut-eye. For the best rest, you need to create the perfect slumber environment. No one can recharge when tossing and turning on a lumpy mattress or one that feels like it’s made of concrete.

Flat pillows are the worst; even stacking them a foot high doesn’t give your neck the support it needs for entrance to dreamland. Scratchy sheets might be great for covering furniture when dusting, but your bed and body deserve better.

Think of your bedding as your sleep fortress – a comfy mattress that cradles your body like a cloud, a supportive pillow that keeps your neck in alignment, and sheets so soft they feel like snuggling up in a hug. These sleep essentials are the knights in shining armor that ensure you conquer the night and wake up ready to slay the day.

Finding the perfect pillow can feel like a quest for the holy grail of sleep. Unlike clothes that offer a quick try-on, pillow selection is a journey through a land of varying firmness, materials, and shapes. There’s no ‘one size fits all’ solution since pillow comfort is a personal preference.

We recently discovered the pillows from Parallel Sleep. Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, Parallel Sleep designs and makes pillows that minimize environmental impact. Plus, to spread the sleep love, they donate a pillow to someone in need for every one they sell.

Here’s what makes Parallel Pillow special:

Cooling Tech: Say goodbye to night sweats! Their ParaTherm™ technology helps regulate temperature.

Soft & Natural: The pillowcase is made with super comfy TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers, naturally derived from wood.

Eco-Friendly Fill: Their Blutech Fusion Fill (BFF) is made from recycled plastic bottles, good for you and the planet!

Adjustable Comfort: Don’t like the feel? No problem! Just add or remove filling for the perfect amount of support.

Naturally Fresh: No more stinky pillows! ParaPur™ technology helps keep things odor-free.

Allergy-Friendly: Breathe easy, this pillow is hypoallergenic.

Long-lasting Shape: No more waking up with a flat pancake for a pillow.

Temperature Keeper: Stay cozy in winter and cool in summer, thanks to their year-round temperature regulation.

They offer two different pillows:

Parallel Low Profile: $149.99

– Designed for tummy and back sleepers

– Mono piping and sleek, low-profile form factor

Parallel High Profile: $149.99

– Amazing for side sleepers and people looking for loftier head and neck support.

– Parallel piping and wraparound elevator gusset