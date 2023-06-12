Duncanville Public Meetings for New Public Transportation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

TERRELL, TX— June 12, 2023— STAR Transit, a regional public transit agency, will hold two public meetings regarding the upcoming rollout of public transportation services in Duncanville. Anyone wishing to express their opinions or ask questions is encouraged to attend.

“STAR Transit has a decades-long history of providing affordable and reliable public transportation to southern Dallas County. We are excited to extend our services to riders in Duncanville,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit Executive Director. “We take community feedback seriously, so please share your thoughts at a public meeting.”

STAR Transit will launch two service options in Duncanville. Dial-A-Ride service can be booked one business day to up to two weeks in advance and allows riders to connect to DART and other regional transportation networks. STARNow trips can be booked via the call center or the STARNow app and offer same-day service within the designated zone.

Public meeting #1 is Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be at Duncanville City Hall, 203 E Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, TX 75116.

Public meeting #2 is Friday, June 23 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be virtual and can be attended via Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81832358672), Facebook (facebook.com/startransit/), or by calling 719-359-4580 (meeting ID: 818 3235 8672).

Assistive listening devices, American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters, and other accommodations will be made available upon request by contacting Teresa Elliott at 469-474-2309. Please provide at least 72 hours’ notice to help ensure availability. Un traductor español estará disponible.

The public comment period ends July 7. For more information, call 877-631-5278 or visit STARtransit.org. STAR Transit service in Duncanville is scheduled to begin July 17.

About STAR Transit. Founded in 1988, STAR Transit is the fourth-largest transit agency in the North Central Texas region—and the largest not funded by sales tax. Revenues are derived from federal and state grants as well as local partnerships with cities, counties, and businesses. STAR Transit provides safe, affordable, and convenient transportation to the general public, seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities for access to jobs, healthcare, personal services, retail, entertainment, and more. Over 100 employees are responsible for providing more than 155,000 rides annually. The agency is headquartered in Terrell, TX. For more information, visit STARtransit.org.