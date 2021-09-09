DTC offers free tickets to essential workers

Facebook

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) is offering dedicated essential workers complimentary tickets to their upcoming shows: “Cake Ladies” and “Tiny Beautiful Things.” The shows are running in repertory at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre in the Arts District through Oct. 16.

Educators, healthcare workers, first responders, and military/veterans are eligible to receive complimentary tickets during the entire run of both shows. Each guest will need to call the box office to reserve their tickets. When arriving at the theater they’ll be asked to present a form of identification. DTC staff say they are proud to give back to the people who have given so much.

Tiny Beautiful Things

“Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the New York Times’ best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed, Is directed by Joel Ferrell. The play follows Sugar, an online advice columnist who uses her personal experiences to help real-life readers who pour their hearts out to her.

“Cake Ladies” is the world premiere of the newest comedy from DTC’s playwright-in-residence Jonathan Norton (penny candy). Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty is the play’s director. He asked Norton to write a show specifically to welcome audiences back to the theater.

“As the husband of a 4th grade teacher, I am well aware of the stress this pandemic has placed not only on educators, but medical professionals, fire and police officers, and our military. As a small way to show our admiration and to say thank you, we have made this offer available to these brave individuals for the beginning of our new season of plays,” said Jeff Woodward, Managing Director, DTC.

DTC Honors Essential Workers

This isn’t the first time DTC has honored essential workers. During their production of Working, essential workers were offered discounted tickets and early entry to the show in order to get priority seating.

“Dallas Theater Center thrives in community engagement and what better way than to offer an hour and a half of escape and laughter to those who work so hard keeping our Dallas family safe and healthy. There will never be enough ‘thank-yous’ for the essential workers who kept, and continue to keep the Dallas community safe through the pandemic,” said Theresa Zicolello, General Manager and COVID-19 Compliance Officer, DTC.

Covid Compliance at DTC

Dallas Theater Center will offer social distance seating during their first three live productions. Guests are welcome to select the option of being placed in the social distance section when purchasing tickets online. Concessions will not be served. Select performances will also forgo intermission to allow additional comfortability for guests. To view DTC’s COVID-19 Guest Policy, please visit dallastheatercenter.org/covid-19-guest-policy.

Essential workers should call the Box Office at (214) 522-8499 to reserve their seats. Cake Ladies is running in repertory with Tiny Beautiful Things in the Wyly Theatre. The productions run from September 8-October 16. For more information, visit dallastheatercenter.org.