Dr. Meeks Brings Medical Knowledge To Cedar Hill ISD

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dr. Aisha Meeks has always been educating others – even if it hasn’t always been in a formal classroom setting.

“I’ve worked with new employees and health care workers,” Meeks said. “I enjoy teaching and watching others execute tasks. Education has been in my life for a long time.”

Meeks, the Cedar Hill High School CHISD STEM Teacher of the Year finalist, splits her time between CHHS and the Dr. Peggy M. Wilson STEM Center.

She ran her therapy clinic, and then Kathy Boyd, who teaches Culinary Arts at CHHS, encouraged her to apply to Cedar Hill ISD in 2018.

“I had taught adults before but never kids,” Meeks said. “I came here, and I loved it. I love seeing scholars come alive and absorb information. I love seeing them get excited when they learn something. The scholars learn everything from basic health care to drawing blood, and everything they need to do a medical assistant’s job.”

Meeks teaches a Patient Care Technician course at CHHS and a Medical Terminology course at the STEM Center.

“STEM is so close to my heart,” Meeks said. “I was completely shocked when I was nominated. I just love what I do.”

Meeks, who grew up in Dallas, chose the medical profession after observing her grandmother’s career as a nurse.

“I used to go to work with my grandmother,” Meeks said. “There are a lot of medical professionals in my family.”

Meeks earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Science from Baylor University and a Master’s Degree in Science from Texas State University. She earned a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the Anthem Education Group.

It’s been very rewarding for Meeks to watch her former CHISD scholars enter the medical profession.

“It’s a feeling you can’t describe – some of them are now entering graduate school,” Meeks said.

“I teach freshman and sophomores and then I get them again as seniors.”

The CHISD STEM Teacher of the Year will be announced at the Leadership & Service Awards on May 9. Meeks said she’ll use the $5,000 campus prize money to purchase more medical supplies if she wins. She’s not sure what she’d do with the $5,000 personal prize money.