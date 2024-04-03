DPS Arrests More Than 200 Illegal Immigrants for State Crimes in El Paso

Facebook

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirms the arrests of 214 illegal immigrants on state rioting charges in connection with the March 21, 2024, incident near Gate 36 in El Paso. The illegal immigrants attempted to breach the concertina wire and make illegal entry into the United States. The group had been in federal custody for improper entry and has now been rebooked on state rioting charges, a class B misdemeanor. All 214 will be held until they can be taken by U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE). The group is made up of adult males and females from Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador.

Additionally, nine people are facing felony rioting charges. Seven of those people are currently in custody and have been booked into the El Paso County Jail:

Junior Evaristo Benitez-Martinez, 21, of Venezuela (rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

Keider Jose Zurita Aponte, 21, of Venezuela (rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

Gregori Jose Guilarte-Acosta, 18, of Venezuela (rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

Omar Alejandro Graterol Colmenares, 27, Venezuela (rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

Joshua Fernando Garcia Juarez, 18, of Guatemala (rioting – felony)

Luis Jesus Chacon, 27, of Venezuela (rioting – felony)

Martin Elias Villasis Cedeno, 46, of Ecuador (rioting – felony)

The two others are wanted for felony rioting, and warrants have been issued:

Juan Jose Colorado Gutierrez, 34, of Venezuela (warrant issued: rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero, 22, of Venezuela (warrant issued: rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

No additional information is available at this time.