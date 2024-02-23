Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at Kalita Humphreys Theatre

Facebook

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast kicks off the fifth anniversary season of the Hopeful Theatre Project March 8-10. The timeless musical is directed by Jessica Holt and features the timeless Alan Menken score performed by a live orchestra under the musical direction of Ian Mead Moore.

All performances are held at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre in Dallas. Tickets cost $20, with 75% of the proceeds going directly to Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit thehopefultheatreproject.com.

Plot Synopsis: A young woman in a provincial town meets a terrifying Beast. The Beast is really a handsome prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If he can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his magical household might be doomed for all eternity. For who could learn to love a beast?

Performances of Beauty and the Beast

The matinee performance of Beauty and the Beast on Saturday will include an ASL interpreter. A special Tea Time with Belle and Friends party for children 13 and under will be held at the theater before the Sunday matinee. The tea party begins at 12 noon, and includes snacks, tea, and a professional photo with Belle. A sing-a-long with Belle and friends, a decorate-your-own enchanted mirror activity, character interactions, a card signed by the characters, and a Disney’s Beauty and The Beast goodie bag are also included. Tickets cost $75 per child; and parents may attend for free.

The cast list includes: Delaney Gebhart as Belle, Joshua Sherman as Beast, Dakota James as Lumiere, Eric Gebhart as Cogsworth, LaDonna Gaut as Mrs. Potts, Victoria Gomez as Chip, Jennie Jermaine as Babette, Kristina Bain* as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Kyle Holt as Gaston, Olivia Ramsey as LeFou, Jordan Tomenga as Maurice, Mimi Adams, Kayla Starr Bryan*, Sarah Phillips, and Danielle Smith* as Les Filles De La Ville, Jamison Green as Monsieur D’arque, Sofi Warren as Enchantress and QuaDarius Alex*, Cammi Collins, Teil Dow, Summer Hogsed*, Logan Hoyt*, Luke Hoyt, Sean Malloy* Olivia McCabe, Bridgette McFall, Kelly Schaaf, and Alex Wise in the ensemble. *Indicates understudy.

The production team includes Jessica Holt (Director/Costumes), Ian Mead Moore (Music Director), Sofi Warren (Choreographer), Rachel Harmon (Stage Manager), Mandy Sanders (Asst. SM), Conor Clark (Technical Director/Set), Branson White (Lighting/Sound), Kate Kimmis (Props), Sarah Phillips (Hair/Make-Up), and Phillip Slay (Production Manager).

The Hopeful Theatre Project

The Hopeful Theatre Project is a Texas 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose goal is to bring love, hope, and aid to the community through the performing arts to benefit various charity organizations. 75% of all ticket proceeds go to charity. Since opening its doors in 2019, The Hopeful Theatre Project has raised over $40,000 for its beneficiaries, including Ronald McDonald House Charities of Fort Worth, Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas, The Salvation Army, The Actors Fund, The American Red Cross, Operation Christmas Child, Wildlife Conservation Network, Save the Music Foundation, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Anthem Strong Families. For more information, visit thehopefultheatreproject.com.