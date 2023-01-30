DFW Area School Closures & Delays For Monday and Tuesday

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
business closure graphic

We will continue updating this article as school districts update their plans and make announcements.

Cedar Hill ISD January 30 After School Activities Canceled

Due to the inclement weather in the forecast, all Cedar Hill ISD after-school activities on Monday, January 30 are canceled. We will update you with any information.

DeSoto ISD After School Activities Canceled January 30

DeSoto ISD will cancel all after school activities for Mon., Jan. 30.

Duncanville ISD

Today, January 30th – All after-school activities are cancelled.

Tuesday, January 31st – Soccer games have been postponed. Makeup dates will be announced soon.

Mansfield ISD Early Release January 30, Closed January 31

Mansfield ISD weather graphic

Due to the anticipated inclement weather, all Mansfield ISD schools will have early release on Monday, Jan. 30 with all after-school and athletic activities canceled (including the out-of-school time programs).

All schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. MISD administration will continue to monitor weather conditions to make a decision about Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Students will be released today on a staggered schedule as follows:

Elementary schools: 12:35 p.m.
Intermediate schools: 1:05 p.m.
Middle schools: 1:20 p.m.
High schools: 12:00 p.m.
Ben Barber Innovation Academy: 11:30 a.m.

Midlothian ISD Cancels After School & Before School on January 31

Mansfield ISD weather graphic

MISD is canceling all after-school activities today and all before-school activities for Tuesday, January 31, 2023. At this time, the district plans to start school at the normal time tomorrow.

Venus ISD

Venus ISD graphic

Venus ISD early release at 1 pm. And all after school activities for January 30 have been canceled.

Waxahachie ISD

After-school activities cancelled for Monday, January 30.

 

Previous articleYellow Rose Gala Kicks Off 2023 Season at Fort Worth Rodeo
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Prior to joining Daily News she was a popular on-air personality on the Houston radio program In Wheel Time. You can find an account of her travel adventures and more on In Deep H2O. She is widely recognized as one of the top digital and media influencers in the country being most recently recognized as one of the Top Three social media influencers in Houston. She now handles all digital media aspects at Focus Daily News.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.