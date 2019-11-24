DeSoto State Championship Hopes Dashed by Southlake

Southlake Knocks Out DeSoto

DeSoto gave a hard fight against Southlake Carroll Dragons but came up short as they lost 37-15 in the second round of the playoffs.

The Dragons started with the football and were able to drive down the field but were unable to score a touchdown in the red zone as the Eagles only gave up a field goal. That did not slowdown Southlake as they were able to score 14 more points and took a commanding 17 point lead.

Coach Mathis of the DeSoto Eagles did not give up. Quarterback Samri Collier connected to Lawrence Arnold in the corner of the end zone with a marvelous touchdown grab. The Eagle fans erupted as the game was 17-7 going into halftime. It seemed the Eagles would be able to turnaround the game.

Southlake Carroll Advances

The Dragons were then able to score 20 unanswered points to take a commanding 37-7 lead. Quarterback Quinn Ewers passed for 363 yards and five touchdowns. He was able to pinpoint targets to five different individuals. His top two guys were Wills Meyer (138 yards, 1 touchdown) and R.J. Mickens (83 yards, 1 touchdown). Southlake Carroll (12-0) will now move on to play Midland Lee in Abilene at Shotwell Stadium this Saturday at 5pm.

Coach Mathis has done a tremendous job this season with the DeSoto Eagles as their season comes to an end with a 9-3 record. Mathis mentored and motivated his young men to be best persons they could be. Next season the Eagles are looking to not only go back to the playoffs, but win district as well. Congratulations to all the DeSoto Eagles football players. The entire City of DeSoto is proud of you for this remarkable season.

