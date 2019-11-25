Police Blotter: October 28 to November 10, 2019

Glenn Heights

Tindell, Justin was arrested on charges of DWI on 10/29/19

Villanueva, Manuel was arrested on charges of Assault by Threat, Warrant Arrest Waxahachie PD, Warrant Arrest Allen PD on 11/1/19

Johnson, Chea was arrested on charges of DWI 2nd, Fail to ID, Warrant Arrest Lancaster PD on 11/1/19

Rodriguez, Jr, John was arrested on charges of DWI 2nd on 11/3/19

Smith, Christoper was arrested on charges of Warrant Arrest DeSoto PD on 11/6/19

Triplett, Joy Marie was arrested on charges of Warrant Arrest Dallas County Sheriff on 11/6/19

Edmondson, Robert Dean was arrested on charges of Warrant Arrest Dallas County Sheriff on 11/6/19

Ayers, Kanish Ladale was arrested on charges of Warrant Arrest Grand Prairie PD, Warrant Arrest DeSoto PD on 11/9/19

Cedar Hill

Montgomery, Kennith Earl was arrested on charges of Out Assault Bodily Inj Dpd19-075, M (M), at 194 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 10/28/2019.

Gonzalez-suarez, Alfonso was arrested on charges of Dea Federal Warrant (F), at 2523 Gross Rd, Dallas, on 10/28/2019

Bluiett, Darien Talmedge was arrested on charges of Assault Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 908 Thorton Dr, Cedar Hill, on 10/28/2019.

Miller, Joel Ac was arrested on charges of Assault W/ Prev Conv (F), at 905 Larue Dr, Cedar Hill, on 10/29/2019.

Pierce, Gerald Dwayne was arrested on charges of Outside- Pv Assault W Prev Conv, F (F), at 550 Bailey Ave, Fort Worth, on 10/31/2019.

Jones, William Lewis was arrested on charges of Assault Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 1212 Mars St, Cedar Hill, on 10/31/2019.

Trotter, Toderick Dwayne was arrested on charges of Injury W/int Bodily Inj (F), at 285 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 11/01/2019

Cruz-vargas, Humberto Emilio was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g (F), at 710 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/02/2019.

Rivera, Karla Lizbeth was arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated (M), at 320 Houston St, Cedar Hill, on 11/02/2019.

Shalek, Walter Francis was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1509 Jesse Ramsey, Cedar Hill, on 11/02/2019.

Reed Thomas, Ajuan Nicole was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/weapon (F), at 319 Cedar St, Cedar Hill, on 11/03/2019.

Mcdade, Michael Wayne was arrested on charges of Assault(offensive Contact) (M), at 1017 Suffolk Ln, Cedar Hill, on 11/03/2019.

King, Randee Nicole was arrested on charges of was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 508 Pico St, Cedar Hill, on 11/08/2019.

Saxton, Kennedi De Lon was arrested on charges of Assault (offensive Contact) (M), at 701 Penn Pl, Cedar Hill, on 11/09/2019.

Davis, Quashay Lynise was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 1231 Twin Hills Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/09/2019.

James, Sharman G. was arrested on charges of Continuous Violence (F), at 607 Spring Time Dr, Cedar Hill, on 11/10/2019.

Newman, Jasmine Cherri was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 739 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 11/10/2019.

Teferra, Sirak Aschelew was arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated (M), at 820 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 11/10/2019

Lancaster

Jones, Ashley was arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated Mb (M), at 3800 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 10/29/2019.

Buckhanan, Timothy Recardo was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So (F), at 502 Lazy Springs, Red Oak, on 10/31/2019.

Castillo, Jose was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 2609 Rutgers Dr, Lancaster, on 10/31/2019.

Bennett, Clayton Lewis was arrested on charges of Assault F3 (fv) (F), at 327 S Stewart St, Lancaster, on 10/31/2019.

Mcneese, Keisha Dell was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 930 W Wintergreen Rd, Lancaster, on 11/01/2019.

Marstaller, Rodrick Tyrone Jarrett was arrested on charges of Possession Of Marihuana Fs (F), at 300 W Main St, Lancaster, on 11/01/2019.

Miles, Susan Boudreaux was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1214 Long Branch Dr, Lancaster, on 11/02/2019.

Gomez, Enrique was arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated F3 (F), at 1709 Cansler Ln, Lancaster, on 11/03/2019.

Aguilar, Victor Hugo was arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated F3 (F), at 1014 Interstate 20 Hweb, Lancaster, on 11/03/2019.

Ramsey, Briana Chantel was arrested on charges of Assault F3, F (F), at 1700 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 11/04/2019.

Sharpe, Kenneth Alan was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 307 E Cedar St, Lancaster, on 11/04/2019.

Clark, Marquis Marquel was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Mb (M), at 2535 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 11/05/2019.

Baladez, Johnny Mata was arrested on charges of Warrant/dso (F), at 610 Lazy Springs Ln, Red Oak, on 11/05/2019.

Nichols, Shatoria Renee was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F1 (fv) (F), at 1001 Hollow Oak Rd, Lancaster, on 11/08/2019.

Reynolds, Michael Lee was arrested on charges of Tdcj Austin Parole Division (F), at 1400 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 11/10/2019.

DeSoto

Banks, Michael Dewyone was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 821 S Polk St, Desoto, on 10/31/2019.

Brown, Daniel Damon was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (F), at 600 Eagle Dr, Desoto, on 10/31/2019.

Daniel, Chino Devaugn was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 1211 E Wintergreen Rd, Cedar Hill, on 10/31/2019.

Jackson, Lakendra Dekaja was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house W/weapon, F (F), at 1224 Devonshire Dr, Desoto, on 10/31/2019.

Kelley, Roldan Deshon was arrested on charges of Out-fta/unauthorized Use Of Vehicle 18-13014, M (M), at 100 Cold Water Dr, Desoto, on 10/31/2019.

Ogbonna, Destini Adaeze was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 1020 Millington Dr, Desoto, on 11/02/2019.

Mondesir, Virginia Natasha was arrested on charges of Out Theft Of Mail Under 10 Address 6103020191, F (F), at 1215 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 11/05/2019.

Black, Misty Dawn was arrested on charges of out- So Parker Co-abf/ Evading Arrest Det W/ Veh, F (F), at 1358 S Hulgan Cir, Desoto, on 11/05/2019.

Lora, Alberto was arrested on charges of Criminal Mischief 14971m18, F (F), at 700 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Desoto, on 11/06/2019.

Howard, Desiree Channel was arrested on charges of Deadly Conduct M1914370, M (M), at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 11/06/2019.

Hamilton, Johnathan Davirus was arrested on charges of Outside F1921111 Inj Child/ eldery/ disable, at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 11/06/2019.

Walker, Alandria Denise was arrested on charges of Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj (F), at 745 Jewelflower Dr, Desoto, on 11/06/2019.

Isaac, Jonathan Anthony was arrested on charges of Texas Parole Warrant (F), at 1400 N Polk St, Desoto, on 11/08/2019.

Mitchell, Tony Lashea was arrested on charges of Attempt To Take Weapon From An Officer (F), at 300 N Polk St, Desoto, on 11/09/2019.

Williams, Eran Dewayne was arrested on charges of Del Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g (F), at 1100 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Desoto, on 11/09/2019.

Mccoy, Otha Lee was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 101 S Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 11/09/2019.

Maldonado, Azael Solis was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 212 W Wintergreen Rd, Desoto, on 11/10/2019.

Wilcher, Milessa Marie (W F, 32) Arrest on chrg of Out- So Ellis Co- Pv/ Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g, F (F), at 1400 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 11/10/2019.

Duncanville

Rogers, Briana Christine was arrested on charges of Van Zandt County So Wrt-mtr Abandon Endanger Hild Criminal Negl (F) at 8775 Clark Road, Dallas on 10/28/19

Sbini, Haisam Muhidin was arrested on charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F) at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 10/28/19

Thompson, Porschea Marshelle was arrested on charges of Theft Property <$2500 2/more Previous Convictions (shoplifting) (F) at 800 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 10/28/19

Shrestha, Akhilesh was arrested on charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (F) at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 10/29/19

Delossantos, Victor Antonio was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 10/29/19

Vanegas, DeLeon Juan was arrested on charges of Dept of Justice/Parole Violation (F) at 730 Sun Valley Drive, Duncanville on 10/30/19

Herrera, Jose Angel was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 11/1/19

Staggs, Miles was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation (F) at 639 N Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 11/3/19

Traylor, Khalia Ashlyn was arrested on charges of Injury Child/elderly/disabled Criminal Negligence (F) at 1026 South Main Street, Duncanville on 11/3/19

Thigpen, Teaira Kyanta was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon (F) at 603 Woburn Lane, Duncanville on 11/5/19

Ford, Ashley Marie was arrested on charges of Dallas PD Wrt – manifesting Purpose of Prostitution (M) 826 E Highway 67 Sr, Duncanville on 11/5/19

Zubiri, Bernardo Israel was arrested on charges of Dso Co So/Unlawful Carrying Weapon at 919 Venice Circle, Duncanville on 11/8/19

Davis, James Taylor was arrested on charges of Tarrant Co So/Forgery at 7700 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas on 11/10/19

Mcclellan, Christopher S was arrested on charges of Continuous Violence Against the Family at 407 Lou Avenue, Duncanville on 11/10/19

