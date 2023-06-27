DeSoto Police Officers Recognized at 2023 North Texas “Take The Wheel” Luncheon

Facebook

Three DeSoto Police Officers were recognized at the 2023 North Texas “Take the Wheel” Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) . The “Take the Wheel” Initiative is funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation and is designed to raise awareness of the community commitment needed to stop drunk driving. The ceremony was held on June 21, 2023 at the Hackberry Creek Country Club in Irving, Texas. Each officer is pictured with MADD Program Manager, Emma Dugas.

Lieutenant Grady Kirkland received the “Leadership Hero Award” for exemplifying superior commitment by proving his agency with resources, support, training and innovative strategies for DWI enforcement.

Corporal Patrick Krekel received the “Outstanding Service Award” for going above and beyond in the area(s) of education prevention, or enforcement.