DeSoto ISD Statement On School Closure

DeSoto ISD Continues Anytime, Anywhere Learning

To slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in our community, all DeSoto Independent School District campuses will remain closed through the end of the current academic school year. This action follows today’s April 17, 2020, press conference from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and aligns with advice from the Dallas County Health and Human Services department (DCHHS).

DeSoto ISD recognizes the significant impact that the district’s building closures have had on its school community, especially for families who depend on the district for critical services; however, in response to this public health crisis, the district has established the following:

A continuation of child nutrition services providing breakfast and lunch to students at no cost to families. The district’s effort to ensure all children have access to quality meals will include the addition of meals for the weekend starting April 23, 2020. The district is also working to add a dinner meal to the child nutrition offerings. More information will be made available as details are finalized.

A system for wellness check-in for students and staff.

Regular communication and updates for all stakeholders including a daily update, a virtual town hall series among other means of multi-directional communication.

The design and implementation of Anytime, Anywhere Learning, a remote learning framework, ensuring a continuation of learning for all students focused on empathy, equity and excellence. This plan has been recognized by the Texas Education Agency as an exemplar for remote learning initiatives.

Distribution of tech devices to highest-need families in a systematic and organized manner.

The development of a plan to expand technology access and ensure that every student in DeSoto ISD has a device by the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Given this development in the governor’s oversight of the health and safety of residents of the state regarding school closures, DeSoto ISD remains committed to honoring the work and accomplishments of our graduating seniors in the Class of 2020 and will share information regarding the district’s plan to celebrate the major milestone for our students.

While our classrooms are empty, our work on behalf of children continues through the district’s multiple virtual touchpoints with organizational leaders, students, staff and parents and through the continuation of the district’s strategic planning efforts in collaboration with the City of DeSoto, the City of Glenn Heights, Charlton Methodist Hospital and the University of North Texas at Dallas.

DeSoto ISD will communicate in the coming weeks how parents and students will be able to safely collect personal belongings from campuses and return school-issued supplies, including technology.

As more information and guidance are made available from state and local governing agencies about releasing communities from the current shelter-in-place ordinances, DeSoto ISD will communicate information regarding the eventual reopening of campuses and offices.

Thank you for working with us as we unite with organizations across the community to respond to COVID-19.

