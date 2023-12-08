DeSoto has a new Interim City Manager, Isom Cameron

Facebook

Isom Cameron, who has served as the City of DeSoto’s Deputy City Manager since 2019, has become DeSoto’s Interim City Manager. Cameron was selected by the DeSoto City Council at their November 6th Special Meeting to replace City Manager Brandon Wright on an interim basis when Wright left on December 8th to become the Village Manager of Trophy Club. Cameron will serve as Interim City Manager until a permanent replacement can be found.

Isom Cameron has served the City of DeSoto for the past 16 years and has more than 30 years of total experience in municipal government operations.

“The City Council has worked closely with Isom and is well aware of his leadership abilities and his dedication to getting the job done right,” said Rachel L. Proctor, Mayor of the City of DeSoto. “We are confident that he will do a great job as DeSoto’s Interim City Manager and are appreciative of his willingness to take on this important challenge.”

Throughout his tenure as DeSoto’s Deputy City Manager, Isom had oversight for various City Departments including Public Utilities, Development Services, Parks and Recreation, IT, Library Services, as well as Environmental Health, Solid Waste Contractual Services, Regional CARE Team and numerous special projects. He also served as the City Manager’s liaison to the Fire Department, Southwest Regional Communications Center, and the Municipal Court system.

“I look forward to serving as DeSoto’s Interim City Manager and will work hard to ensure that there is no pause in the progress that we have been making to boost the quality of life and improve opportunities for our residents and our businesses.” Cameron added, “I am most appreciative of the confidence that the City Council has shown toward me and will do my best to deliver our services efficiently, implement our programs effectively, and to keep us moving forward.”

Cameron served as the City of DeSoto’s Director of Public Utilities from 2010 to 2019 and was Water Superintendent from 2007 to 2010. Before joining DeSoto, Cameron spent 15 years with the City of Jackson, Mississippi in various capacities, including 6 years as Jackson’s Water Plant Operations Manager.

Isom earned his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Jackson State University and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Richard DeVos School of Management at Northwood University. He is also a graduate of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators Executive Leadership Institute.

You can view the announcement of Isom Cameron’s selection as DeSoto’s Interim City Manager at the conclusion of the November 6th Special City Council Meeting’s Executive Session on our Facebook Page. It is at 1:39:00 into the tape.