DART Announces 2022 Labor Day Schedule

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate on the following schedule for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5.

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule.

(Route 402 NorthPark Shuttle and Route 883 UTD Comet Cruiser will operate on a Sunday schedule)

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE): No service.

DART GoLink: GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas, North Central Dallas and Park Cities. Service will be unavailable in all other zones.

DART Customer Information Center: Open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 214-979-1111 for trip-planning needs, while the administrative offices, DARTmart, Lost and Found, and the Customer Care Center, which handles complaints, commendations, suggestions, will be closed.

DART Paratransit: DART’s Paratransit Services will run a Saturday schedule and the Paratransit Scheduling Center will be closed. Customers may call Thursday, September 1, to book their trips through Monday, September 5, and Friday, September 2, to book their trips through Tuesday, September 6. Customers can also schedule, view and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.DART.org/paratransit.

Route and schedule information for DART and the Dallas Streetcar is available at DART.org or by calling 214-979-1111. TRE schedule information can be found at trinityrailwayexpress.org.