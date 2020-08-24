Dallas County Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, Under 100 Cases

Dallas County Reports Less Than 100 New COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 2:00 pm August 24, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is s reporting 182 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 69,086, including 857 confirmed deaths.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,576, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19. No additional deaths are being reported today. Of the 182 new cases we are reporting today, 84 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system and are from the months of March, April, and May. Please see a provisional breakdown below of these newly reported cases by date of collection:

From August 1st to 14th, 531 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. About 50% of these cases were high school age. By zip code of residence, 302 (57%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.

The 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 33 was 256.

“Today we have 182 cases; however, 84 of those are from March, April and May, meaning that there are only 98 cases from the month of August in today’s total. This is the first time we’ve been under 100 cases on any day since April 27th. While this is great news, it is the result of much hard work on your part: wearing your mask, maintaining six-foot distancing, washing your hands regularly, forgoing unnecessary trips, and staying away from anyone outside you family or any indoor activity outside your family where people cannot wear a mask one hundred percent of the time. We must continue to make these smart decisions for this trend to continue. That’s the best way for less people to get sick, more businesses to stay open and our children to get back to school sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

