Dallas County Reports 395 New COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 3:00 pm August 29, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 434 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 70,810, including 900 confirmed deaths.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 2,875, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19. Of the 434 new cases we are reporting today, 65 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system and 60% were from the months of April through July.

The additional 2 deaths being reported today include the following:

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Daily Average Of New COVID-19 Cases Continues To Decline

From August 8th through 21st, 393 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County. About 50% of these cases were high school age. By zip code of residence, 203 (51%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 34 was 206. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 continues to decline but remains high, with 11.0% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 34.

There were 404 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending Friday, August 28. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 431 in the 24 hour period ending Friday, August 28, which represents around 19 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Save

“Today we have 395 new cases of COVID-19 as 39 were old cases from the State’s still troubled electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system, so the total number of cases for the day is 434. As you know, we’ve given you rolling averages of new daily cases from Sunday to Saturday, and for this week that number is 320, compared to 1501 last week; however, with the backlog from the State’s ELR system, that number is less accurate and therefore less meaningful. Our team at Dallas County Health and Human Services is tracking all cases by the date the COVID-19 test is collected and tracks the daily average of new cases by CDC week.

For the week ending August 15th, our daily average of new cases was 299 and for the week ending August 22nd, that average has dropped to 206. I’ve included the chart below to show the positive trend we’re seeing as the daily average of new cases continues to drop week to week.

Today we are also reporting two deaths from COVID_19, bringing us to the grim milestone of 900 deaths to date in Dallas County from confirmed cases of COVID-19. Additionally, there are eight total probable deaths from COVID-19.

It is hot out there and masks can be inconvenient but it is imperative that we all wear our mask, maintain six foot distance, frequently wash our hands, avoid unnecessary trips and avoid any activity where you are indoors or around others and everyone cannot wear their mask one hundred percent of the time. If we continue doing this, we’ll continue to see gains, we’ll have less sickness and death, more businesses will stay open and our kids can get back to school sooner rather than later. We all have a role to play, and it’s everyone’s job to make smart decisions and to follow the science which can be found at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Save

Comments

comments