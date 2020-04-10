What DFW Parks Are Open Easter Weekend?

With kids out of school and many people off this weekend, parks are normally crowded for Easter. Large families gather around picnic tables, kids hunt for hidden Easter eggs, and pets get some frisbee time. However, with COVID-19 concerns and efforts to flatten the curve, many DFW parks are closed.

In case you are looking to get out for a little Vitamin D, here are the details on area parks open and closed.

Dallas City Parks

All Dallas parks will be closed this weekend in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Remember, you may report large gatherings by calling 3-1-1 or (214) 670-3111. Parks will be closed for Easter weekend beginning Friday 4/10 at 9pm and will reopen on Monday 4/13 at 7am

Cedar Hill Parks

Cedar Hill has more than 30 neighborhood and community parks, and City parks and trails are still open. Playgrounds, athletics fields/courts, and restrooms are closed.

If you’re headed out to a park this weekend, be sure to follow CDC guidelines – wash your hands before you go and when you come home and be sure you stay 6 feet away from others at all times.

Duncanville Parks Easter Weekend

Harrington Park will be closed this weekend, but all other parks are open for trail and open space use only. Please do not gather in the parks for Easter – we need everyone to stay safe and healthy. If you visit a park, maintain 6-feet of distance between yourself and others.

Grand Prairie Parks Easter Weekend

Limited Park Use Easter Weekend (Para obtener información en español, consulte la sección de comentarios abajo.)

The City of Grand Prairie understands the importance of this holiday weekend, and that countless celebrations traditionally take place in parks across the city. While city officials highly recommend everyone stay home and avoid crowds, the parks and trails will remain open.

However, due to the current situation and spread of COVID-19, the following measures will be put in place for this weekend:

No Easter Egg Hunts

Limited parking and vehicle traffic

Major park roads closed

Large parking lots closed

Restrooms remain closed

Drinking fountains are turned off

Pavilion use is on a first-come, first-served basis

Groups must be limited to immediate family, less than 10 people

Social distancing must be practiced at all times

Mansfield City Parks Easter Weekend

The parks do remain open but remember, all restrooms, playgrounds and drinking fountains are closed. Also closed: swings and play structures at all parks, volleyball and basketball courts, outdoor fitness stations and the Chandler Park skateboard park. Trails and open spaces will remain open as long as the public uses them responsibly with proper social distancing

The best choice right now is to stay home and stay safe. Don’t let the celebrations of today impact your family’s health tomorrow!

Red Oak City Parks

With the current state of emergency, the City of Red Oak has made the decision to close all city parks for the safety and well-being of the public. All City of Red Oak parks will close during the Easter weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closure goes into effect Friday, April 10th through Sunday April 12th. This closure includes all City parks, pavilions, walking trails, basketball courts and restrooms. The City of Red Oak will place signage, caution tape, barriers and regular patrols to remind our community of the park closures.

