Another popular local event, Dallas Chocolate Festival, goes virtual in this Covid-19 pandemic year. DallasChocolate.org is delivering “The World of Chocolate – In a Box,” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 and 13.

The virtual festival features a hand-delivered box of artisanal chocolate samples and other goodies from prestigious chocolate companies across the globe. Access to interact and enjoy real-time chats with exhibitors is provided, with virtual classes, demonstrations, and tastings also featured.

The event software platform is user-friendly and offers a seamless, full-festival experience that is interactive and engaging. DallasChocolate.org is partnered with Alto to deliver chocolate boxes to the festival-goer’s doorstep on a pre-scheduled date and time.

“Although we wish that everyone could be together under one roof enjoying delicious chocolate creations from the talented chocolate makers and chocolatiers from near and far, we are excited about offering a similar experience virtually,” said Sander Wolf, founder of the Dallas Chocolate Festival.

Dallas Chocolate Exhibitors

Exhibitors include: Casa Chocolates, Yelibelly Chocolates, DGZ Chocolates, Tomric Systems, Zak’s Chocolate, Effie’s Homemade, and Fera’wyn’s Artisan Chocolates. Tthe Chocolate Doctor/EZ Temper, Madhu Chocolate, and Wiseman House Chocolates are also featured. Others include Mission Chocolate, Kate Weiser Chocolate, Topo Chico, and Dude, Sweet Chocolate, with Central Market as sponsor.

Additional vendors, sponsors, and programming will be announced soon. A portion of proceeds from the annual festival is donated to local culinary programs for student scholarships focused on pastry arts with an emphasis on chocolate. DallasChocolate.org has donated over $25,000 in scholarships to the culinary programs at Dallas College and Collin College.

The Full-Access Festival Pass is $50, and includes the chocolate box (plus $10 delivery by Alto — limited to the DFW Metroplex area). Also included are interactive chats, classes, demonstrations, and tastings with chocolate makers from across the world. Chocolate boxes may also be shipped to festivalgoers outside the Metroplex area for an additional postage fee. Access to the virtual events only, excluding chocolate box, is $5. Passes can be purchased at dallaschocolate.org.

Promoting Artisan Chocolate

Dallas Chocolate.org was started in June of 2009 with the goal of promoting artisan chocolate in Dallas. Founder Sander Wolf wanted to educate budding foodies about the complex processes and hand-crafted skill that result in a refined chocolate experience. In addition to sharing local and global chocolate news, DallasChocolate.org hosts its signature event, The Dallas Chocolate Festival, every autumn. What started as a simple event featuring two bean-to-bar chocolate makers has exploded into a favorite event for Dallas foodies. DallasChocolate.org is dedicated to promoting local chocolate artisans and educating chocolate lovers about the dynamic world of artisan chocolate.

