One of my New Year’s Resolutions for 2020 is to spend more time outdoors. Dallas Arboretum makes visiting their beautiful gardens even more enticing with $5 general admission charges for January and myriad special activities during the month. Parking can also be purchased in advance at dallasarboretum.org for a discount price of $10.

Dave Forehand, Dallas Arboretum’s vice president of gardens, said, “After the holidays, we all need some motivation to get moving, and there is not a more peaceful or beautiful place to come out and walk at the Dallas Arboretum. We encourage people to see the winter plantings and our horticulture staff prepare for the upcoming Dallas Blooms festival.”

An elegant, three-course Friendship Tea is served January 4 to March 1 for guests age 13 and older. Tea is available Monday through Friday (11 a.m. and 2 p.m. seatings). Tea prices of $49 a person include parking and garden admission. Reserve your tickets online at dallasarboretum.org.

Winter Activities for A Tasteful Place

Try three free samples featuring a hero vegetable, fruit or herb from the garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Popular cooking demonstration taught by Chef Lisa Roark from El Centro College nationally recognized Hospitality and Culinary Institute. Two new recipes are demonstrated from 11 a.m. to noon. Recipes for January: Hungarian Creamy Garlic Soup and Beet and Cabbage Slaw. Chef Isabel Snetsinger demonstrates how to prepare her weekly samples given out at A Tasteful Place every Wednesday.

Tasteful Tuesdays 11 a.m.-Noon Learn from the pros how to creatively work with flowers by attending free demonstrations. Each week’s class follows the music theme celebrated in the Main Garden: January 7: Ruibal’s; January 14: Avant Garden; January 21: Lane Florist; January 28: Token Flowers.

Chef-Tastic Cooking Series

From 11 a.m. – Noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays, watch a demonstration from local chefs as they demonstrate how to make one of their signature dishes with a small taste for attendees to le.

Wednesday, January 8: Chef Jordona is in the kitchen with a delicious kosher brunch recipe straight from her menu at the Market Local Comfort Cafe. January 15: Acclaimed Chef Kent Rathbun demonstrates one of his popular dishes from Pan-Asian restaurant Imoto, gearing guests up for Chinese New Year. January 22: Learn and taste a gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and organic recipe from Unrefined Bakery.

Veganuary Series Every Saturday in January, 11 a.m.-Noon Enjoy some of Dallas’ top vegan chefs and restaurants. Watch as they make amazing and flavorful dishes that are meat and dairy free. Small samples of their creations are provided after the demonstration.

January 4: Fineapple Vegan:Enjoy mini pulled no-pork sliders, made using jackfruit; January 11: Reverie Bakeshop:Join Reverie Bakeshop for a tasty plant-based pastry demonstration;January 18: Bam’s Vegan: Popular Dallas Farmer’s Market and vegan vendor, Bam’s Vegan, demonstrates one of his favorite plant-based recipes; January 25: Join popular Dallas chain, Spiral Diner, for a demonstration of a plant-based comfort food classic.

Houseplant Appreciation Day

Talk with Vice President of Gardens Dave Forehand January 10, 1-2 p.m. Celebrate Houseplant Appreciation Day with an informative talk by plant enthusiast, Dave Forehand. He shares his knowledge and tips on choosing and caring for houseplants.

Chinese New Year-Garden to Table Dinner by Imoto January 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $145. Acclaimed Chef Kent Rathbun brings a delectable menu for this Chinese New Year-themed Garden to Table Dinner. Enjoy a three-course menu which includes a variety of dumplings, pot stickers and Mongolian BBQ ribs. Signature beer and wine pairings for each course. Guests also enjoy a special Chef presentation and demonstration.

Super Bowl Spread Class-Presented by Chef Jayson Jones January 24, 6-8 p.m., $90. Join Chef Jayson Jones to learn to create the ultimate Super Bowl spread with five different recipes featuring smoky chili and loaded queso dip. This interactive class is the best way to prep a game day menu while sipping on beer and wine. Learn all the tips to create a “touchdown” spread.

