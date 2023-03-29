City of Duncanville PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL ZONING FILE #2023-08

Facebook

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

ZONING FILE #2023-08

A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Hani Elkady, Applicant, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Auto Repair and Services, Minor (No Outside Storage), on Irwin Keasler Shopping Village, TRA 6 and 8, 0.7143 AC, more commonly known as 315 West Camp Wisdom Road, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary, Juanita Willman, or to Nathan Warren, Senior Planner, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Juanita Willman

City Secretary

Nathan Warren,

Senior Planner