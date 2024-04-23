Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Around DFW

Facebook

Cinco de Mayo celebrations seem to be everywhere around DFW this year, ranging from discounted Margaritas to all-day fiestas with music, Pinata-smashing, and more. Here’s a list of Cinco de Mayo festivities in DFW to help you choose your favorite destination.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Henry’s Majestic with drink specials all weekend long (May 4-5). Local singer-songwriter Ryan Berg from Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice will take the stage on Saturday, May 5, playing two sets from 12 noon-3 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. Drink specials include: Frozen Illegal Hibiscus Paloma ($10); Cazadores Mangonada ($10); Boozy Watermelon Tajin Pops ($5); and Estrella’s ($3) Shot Specials.

Round up your crew and reserve your seating through OpenTable. Henry’s Majestic is located at 2303 Pittman Street in Dallas. Visit HenrysMajestic.com for more information.

Blue Goose Cantina Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Shake your maracas and join the ultimate Cinco de Mayo celebration at Blue Goose Cantina. Enjoy a Sunday filled with delicious drinks, lively entertainment, and irresistible Mexican cuisine on May 5. The Cinco de Mayo fiesta is held at all seven Blue Goose Cantina locations, including the Grand Prairie location. Guests are invited to sip on Blue Goose’s signature Bloody Marias, or enjoy frozen and on-the-rocks house margaritas and mimosas for just $5 all day. Blue Goose’s famous fajitas, top shelf queso, homemade tortillas, enchiladas, tacos, and more are also featured.

For the little ones – and the young at heart – Paletero carts offer fruity popsicles for the kids and boozy popsicles for the adults. Blue Goose Cantina puts a spin on the holiday with blender bikes at the Grand Prairie and several other locations. Margarita lovers who want to keep in shape while having fun will be able to pedal their way to making a great Goose margarita for their own enjoyment.

Guests are also invited to participate in piñata smashing sessions at all Blue Goose Cantina locations, with custom-made piñatas bursting with candy, gum, and even gift cards. Piñata sessions will be held at 12 noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. Mariachi bands also perform their vibrant sounds for Cinco de Mayo at all locations. They will be at the Grand Prairie location from noon to 3 p.m. For more info, visit BlueGooseCantina.com.

Bulla Gastrobar

Legacy West’s Spanish-style Restaurant, Bulla Gastrobar, is offering happy hour pricing on all margaritas all day May 5, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Along with a classic margarita, Bulla Gastrobar also offers two unique variations: Lavender Margarita (Campo Bravo Tequila, lime juice, triple sec, lavender syrup) and Spanish Margarita (Campo Bravo Reposado, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, triple sec, agave syrup, and lime juice).

Chido Taco Lounge is offering its happy hour menu all day on Cinco de Mayo, which means $5 House Margaritas and $9 Top Shelf Margaritas, plus all other menu cocktails for just $9. The Frisco restaurant is also serving $5 queso and guacamole, so you can snack while you drink. Adding to the fun is a Suerte Tequila promo. The brand will be on site handing out swag and samples. Also score $5 Tepache beer and $7 Angelisco tequila pours. Why not order a few tacos from the delicious food menu, and make a day of it. For info, visit chidodfw.com/.

Super Sweet Cinco de Mayo at Sweet Tooth Hotel

Get an early start on Cinco de Mayo May 3, and celebrate a Super Sweet Cinco in the pinkest way possible at Sweet Tooth Hotel. The art experience will offer $5 admission for the first 50 guests who buy tickets online or at the door. These lucky 50 will be able to grab a free pink maraca (one per person) to bedazzle with rhinestones while they sip on Sweet Tooth Hotel’s iconic pink margaritas. The first 50 guests aren’t the only ones who’ll get a discount on admission: Tickets for all others are $20, a 20% discount off regular prices. Fiesta hours are 7-10 p.m. Friday.

Amping up your Cinco, Octubre Siete will be onsite with an incredible permanent jewelry experience. This will be first come, first served, paid separately from your admission. All jewelry sales are final. DJ KindaStrange will be spinning all night in the lounge – come for the drinks, stay for the vibes.

The ticketed experience at Sweet Tooth Hotel features curated, original art installations by innovative, emerging artists that guests can explore and even touch. Afterward, head to the Calirosa Cocktail Lounge for those pink margaritas or whatever libation tickles your fancy.

Ebb & Flow

Guests are invited to visit either of the two Ebb & Flow locations, in Deep Ellum or Plano on Cinco de Mayo to enjoy $5 Altos Margaritas and $6 Avion Ranch Waters all day long. Those tequila-spiked cocktails pair perfectly with $3 Chips and Queso or something from the regular food menu, like Toasted Ravioli and Cubano Egg Rolls. For more information, please visit ebbandflowtx.com.

Twin Peaks offers a wide variety of special cocktails for Cinco de Mayo. Their lengthy list includes Get Lei’ed ($5.50), Casamigos Pool Party Margarita ($10.50); and House Margaritas for $5. A Milagro Mexican Martini ($10.50), and Milagro Paloma ($6.50) are also featured at all Twin Peaks locations.

Taqueria La Ventana Fiesta

Viva la Fiesta for Cinco de Mayo this year with the addition of Meso Maya, El Fenix, and Del Toro BBQ at Taqueria La Ventana. Join the celebration from 2-10 p.m. May 5 with live music, street tacos, plenty of delicious margaritas, endless fun, and more. Festivities: Mechanical Bull, LED Robot Show, Artisan Vendors, Pinatas for Kids, Face painting, and 360 photo booth.

DJ Nestor takes the stage from 2-7 p.m., with Matachines from 6-7 p.m. and LED Robot Show from 8-9 p.m. Robot Mechanico performs at 9 p.m., and Eddy Bareno from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the all-day event are $10 in advance at Eventbrite, with wristband pickup Friday; or $15 at the door. Taqueria La Ventana is located at 1611 McKinney Ave. in Dallas.