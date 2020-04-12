Cedar Hill ISD RFP 19-20-05

Request for Proposals

AHLETIC & P.E. EQUIPMENT & RELATED ITEMS

RFP # 19-20-05, 2:00 p.m. (CST)

You are invited to submit proposals to the Cedar Hill ISD Business Office for the services listed above. Proposals will be received at 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 300, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 until Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the time indicated above (CST). Proposal packets may be examined at the district’s business office at the address provided above and may also be requested at the same address, 972-291-1518. No public opening or reading of the proposals will be conducted. Instructions to access the proposal package from the District website are as follows: Website www.chisd.net; go to Departments & Services; go to Business Office on the left; go to Purchasing on the left; go to Current Bids; Download RFP #19-20-05. The District reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals or any part thereof and to waive any formalities in the best interest of the district.

Pape 4/12/20

