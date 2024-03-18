All New 2025 Mazda CX-70 Pricing and Packaging

Facebook

CX-70 Enters the Segment with Generous Cargo Space, Sporty Design and Mazda’s Signature Driving Dynamics.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024- Check out this new mid-size two-row crossover SUV from Mazda that’s hitting the market this spring! It’s got a sporty design, a super cool interior, loads of cargo space, and some electrifying powertrains. The CX-70 is designed for folks who are active and engaged, and it offers seven different packages to cater to everyone’s needs.

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced pricing and packaging for the all-new 2025 CX-70.

Available with three electrified powertrain options, CX-70 utilizes two variants of the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo with 48-volt M-Hybrid Boost, and an e-Skyactiv PHEV. All three choices are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD). Supporting these powertrains is Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive, with Sport, Off-Road and available Towing or EV modes, depending on the model. Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) technology, which suppresses body lift on tight corners to enhance stability and help all occupants to maintain a natural posture, is also standard on all CX-70 models.

The CX-70 customer sees their vehicle as a catalyst towards engaging with their hobbies and passions. Keeping this in mind, Mazda has developed several key features for CX-70 that improve utility, connectivity, and overall occupant comfort. This includes new remote-folding rear seats, which allow for easier loading into the rear of the vehicle, as well as a rear cargo area that has been optimized for storage with additional compartments, hooks for bags and other equipment, and a unique sub-trunk design that allows CX-70 owners to stow valuables and other small items out of sight.

Also aiding the driver is the integration of Alexa Built-in, which is standard on all CX-70 models. Alexa Built-in allows the driver to make hands-free commands for prompts like changing the temperature, or radio station, to controlling their smart home devices. CX-70 is the first Mazda crossover to feature Alexa Built-in, with the goal of reducing driver distraction and improving ease of use.

CX-70 benefits from striking design inside and out. This is further accentuated by an emboldened color palette which features popular Mazda exterior colors such as the available Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Zircon Sand Metallic, as well as an all-new offering in Melting Copper Metallic, which blends rich earth tones with a vibrant orange shade. Similarly, CX-70 features upscale interior options, such as an available tan interior with two-tone accents, or a new red interior option inspired by the 100th anniversary edition MX-5 sports car.

CX-70 3.3 TURBO PREFERRED

The CX-70 3.3 Turbo is equipped with the standard e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine that produces 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque on regular fuel. This powertrain returns an EPA estimated 24 MPG city, 28 MPG highway, and 25 MPG combined. CX-70 3.3 Turbo models will be available Fall 2024.

Looking to the exterior of the CX-70 3.3 Turbo Preferred, the ‘black out’ theme begins to present itself. Allowing CX-70 to stand out from the crowd are unique 19-inch gray metal finish alloy wheels, black chrome “Inline 6” fender badging, and other exterior design elements shod in black, like the side mirrors, wheel arch moldings, roof rails, window trims, and rear spoiler. Complementing this darker theme are tasteful features like standard automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED daytime running lamps, LED taillights, High Beam Control, power, and heated doors mirror with LED turn signal indicators, a power sunroof, and rain sensing windshield wipers.

All CX-70 3.3 Turbo models offer customers an impressive array of standard safety, convenience, and technology amenities. Standard interior features include black leather seats, a leather wrapped shift knob and steering wheel with paddle shifters, 12.3-inch Mazda Connect center infotainment display with touch functionality when using Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™, a seven-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, eight-speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, wireless phone charging, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, push-button start, front and rear dual USB-A inputs, automatic climate control, and eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, four-way power adjustable passenger seat, and heated front seats, among other standard features.

Standard i-Activsense2 safety features include Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and a Rear View Monitor with static guide lines.

CX-70 3.3 TURBO PREMIUM

Building on the previous package, CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium receives a host of upgrades, including a Towing mode for Mi-Drive. This increases the maximum towing up to 5,000 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories.

The exterior is upgraded with unique 21-inch alloy wheels with a black metal finish, hands-free power liftgate, power panoramic sunroof, shark fin antenna, along with more blacked-out items on CX-70’s side profile including the door handles and pillar garnishes. Those with a strong attention to detail will note a contrasting silver valence in the front bumper cover.

Other interior features include a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display with a head-up Active Driving Display which is projected onto the windshield, along with Bose 12-speaker premium audio system, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with two-position memory, upgraded interior lighting, and SiriusXM satellite radio with a three-month trial. All CX-70 Premium models also benefit from the new Mazda Online Navigation functionality, which allows for more convenient over-the-air updates to the built-in navigation system.

CX-70 Premium models and above feature Cruising & Traffic Support technology, which is now enhanced with the inclusion of Unresponsive Driver Support, which can detect an incapacitated driver and, after a series of escalating alerts, can eventually bring the vehicle to a stop and engage the hazard warning lights. Also included on CX-70 Premium models is Emergency Lane Keeping, that provides lane keeping alerts, and if necessary, steering inputs, to help the driver avoid roadway departures and predicted collisions with surrounding vehicles, and Secondary Collision Reduction System, which is designed to apply the brakes after a rear-end collision to help avoid secondary damage. Further assisting the driver are other safety features like Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and front and rear parking sensors.

CX-70 3.3 TURBO PREMIUM PLUS

The CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus builds upon the features of the Premium model with a few key inclusions. Standard leather has been replaced by Nappa leather, available in either black or red, while other luxuries, such as a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, eight-way power adjustable passenger seat, heated rear seats, and a 150-volt outlet are also included, as well as a windshield wiper de-icer, and power-folding, auto-dimming door mirrors, and a power panoramic sunroof. Additionally, the use of leather is extended through the interior, with stitched leather panels which are color matched to the seats.

This package introduces several more safety features and driver assistance aides, like a 360° View Monitor with See-Through View and a new Trailer Hitch View to more easily facilitate aligning the vehicle tow hitch for towing hook-up. Other upgrades include Front Cross Traffic Alert, the Rear View Monitor gains a dynamic guide line feature, an anti-theft security system, Smart Brake Support Rear and Smart Brake Support Front Crossing.

CX-70 PHEV PREMIUM

The CX-70 PHEV is equipped with the e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain and is available in two packages. This powertrain features an electric motor powered by a 17.8-kWh battery pack mated to a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that produces a combined 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel. CX-70 PHEV can travel up to 26 miles on pure electric power, return up to 56 MPGe, and is capable of towing up to 3,500 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories.

CX-70 PHEV customers benefit from Mazda’s newly announced partnership with Qmerit, our trusted partner for home charger installation. With trained electricians nationwide, CX-70 PHEV customers can be referred to a Qmerit certified installer in their area for safe, convenient service. For more information on Qmerit, please visit your local Mazda dealer.

All CX-70 PHEV models are equipped with Mi-Drive include Sport, Off-Road, Towing and EV Modes, with the latter allowing the driver to operate CX-70 PHEV on only the electric motor and battery for as long as possible.

Generously equipped from the outset, CX-70 PHEV Premium features 21-inch wheels with a black metal and machine-cut finish, a power panoramic sunroof, hands-free power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, privacy glass, LED headlights, LED running lights, LED taillights, heated side mirrors, and black exterior touches including a roof spoiler, mirrors, front grille, wheel arch moldings, and roof rails.

Inside, CX-70 PHEV Premium benefits from Bose 12-speaker premium audio, wireless phone charging, a 12.3-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display with touch functionality when utilizing Apple CarPlay – which is wireless – or Android Auto. Four USB-C inputs allow for ample device charging capabilities. From there, a 12.3-inch fully digital gauge cluster with a head-up Active Driving Display, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial, eight-way power adjustable driver seat with power lumbar and memory settings, four-way power adjustable passenger seat, heated front leather seats, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, three-zone automatic climate control, and retractable rear sunshades, along with a 1500-watt charging outlet located in the cargo area that can power or charge appliances and equipment are included as standard.

A robust suite of i-Activsense2 safety features are standard, this includes Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane-keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, a Rear View Monitor with static guide lines, Vehicle Exit Warning, Rear Seat Alert, Emergency Lane Keeping With Blind Spot Assist, Road-keep Assist and Head-on Traffic Avoidance Assist, as well as Traffic Sign Recognition, Secondary Collision Reduction, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Speed Limit Assist, front and rear parking sensors, and Cruising & Traffic Support.

CX-70 PHEV PREMIUM PLUS

The CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus builds upon the PHEV Premium by offering Nappa leather in either black or red, an eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, extended leather throughout the dashboard with black or red stitching, and a 150V outlet in the trunk.

Further assisting the driver are luxuries like a windshield wiper de-icer, automatic power-folding and auto dimming side mirrors, as well as additional driver assistance technologies, like Smart Brake Support Rear, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support Front Crossing, a Rear View Monitor with dynamic guide lines, a Security System, and a 360° View Monitor with See-Through View and Trailer Hitch View.

CX-70 3.3 TURBO S PREMIUM

CX-70 3.3 Turbo S is equipped with the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo, which is the most powerful mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda, producing up to 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel while achieving an EPA estimated 23 MPG city, 28 MPG highway, and 25 MPG combined. All CX-70 3.3 Turbo S models come equipped with Mi-Drive modes including Sport, Off-Road, and Towing, reaching a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories.

The CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium is finely appointed with a variety of comfort, convenience and style-conscious equipment. This includes 21-inch wheels with a two-tone black metal and machine-cut finish and full expression of the ‘black out’ theme that is unique to CX-70. The heated and power folding and auto-dimming side mirrors are done in piano black, as are the roof rails, rear spoiler, front grille with unique honeycomb texture, pillar, door, and side profile garnishes, along with the black chrome ‘Inline 6’ fender badging. Complementing this are the Signature headlights and taillights with full LED illumination, an adaptive front lighting system, a sleeker shark fin antenna, and a power panoramic sunroof.

Inside, buyers of the 3.3 Turbo S Premium will enjoy Nappa leather seating – in either black or red – with heated seats front and rear, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, Mazda Advanced Keyless start and push-button start, retractable rear sunshades, and eight-way power adjustable seating for both the driver and front passenger, with two memory settings for the driver.

A 12.3-inch fully digital driver display with a head-up Active Driver Display is paired with a 12.3-inch Mazda Connect central infotainment display with touch functionality when using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, with the former having wireless connectivity, and Mazda Online Navigation. Wireless phone charging is also included, as is a 12-speaker Bose audio system, four USB-C charging ports, and an extended illumination package throughout the interior.

In addition to the many standard i-Activsense safety features that come on all CX-70 models, the 3.3 Turbo S Premium sees front and rear seat belt pretensioners with load-limiters added, along with Smart Brake Support – Turn Across Traffic, Emergency Lane Keeping, Head-on Traffic Avoidance, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Speed Limit Assist, Cruising & Traffic Support, front and rear parking sensors, Driver Attention Alert, Driver Monitoring, Secondary Collision Reduction, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear View Monitor with dynamic guide lines, Vehicle Exit Warning, Rear Seat Alert, an anti-theft security system, Smart Brake Support Rear with Pedestrian Detection, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support Front Crossing, and 360° View Monitor with See-Through View and Trailer Hitch View.

CX-70 3.3 TURBO S PREMIUM PLUS

As the range-topping Inline 6-powered CX-70 experience, the 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus has all the features of the 3.3 Turbo S Premium, with the addition of a windshield wiper de-icer, quilted Nappa leather in an exclusive tan finish, a two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel, suede inserts on the dash, and a 150-watt outlet in the cargo area, ideal for supporting any appliance on the ultimate weekend getaway.

For more information on the 2025 Mazda CX-70, please visit MazdaUSA.com.

STARTING MSRP1 FOR THE 2025 MAZDA CX-70 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Package Starting MSRP CX-70 3.3 Turbo Preferred $40,445 CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium $45,900 CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus $48,900 CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium $52,450 CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus $55,950 CX-70 PHEV Premium $54,400 CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus $57,450

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS: