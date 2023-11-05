2023 Cedar Hill Boys Basketball Ready To Build Upon Success

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Boys Basketball Team reached the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time in eight years last winter.

But Longhorns fifth-year head coach Corey Chism – a 2001 Cedar Hill High School Graduate – believes there’s still room for the program to grow.

“We showed what we are capable of doing, and now, they’re ready to do even more,” Chism said of the Longhorns, who are ranked #16 in the Class 6A preseason rankings.

“This group approaches the game the right way, and they put in the work on a daily basis. This team is definitely trending in the right direction. They have a genuine desire to do something special.”

Last season, Cedar Hill earned close victories over Hutto and Wylie, respectively, before a close loss to Mansfield Legacy in the Regional Quarterfinals.

The Longhorns will open the 2023-2024 season at 8 p.m. next Saturday in the Jimmy Gales Classic at South Oak Cliff. On November 14, they’ll host Fort Worth Eastern Hills in the home opener.

There’s five seniors on the team.

Cedar Hill returns seven varsity players, including starters Trenton Thomas, Nicholas Addison and Jerrin Goodwin. Returning letterwinners include Parker Stribling, Darius Edwards, Trae Smith and Royal Watts.

Landen Simington, a Cedar Hill citizen, transferred to CHHS from Oak Cliff Faith Family, and freshman Caden Harris could make an immediate impact.

District 6A-11 will be as competitive as ever. Duncanville, a perennial state power, is eligible for the postseason again, and DeSoto is coming off a State Semifinal appearance.

Waxahachie, whom the Longhorns open district against on December 19, is also expected to have a strong team.

“The district is more balanced this year – it won’t be as top heavy,” Chism said. “Hopefully, we’re right there at the top. We have a lot of intensity and athleticism.”

CEDAR HILL BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

November 11 at South Oak Cliff (Jimmy Gales Showcase), 8 p.m.

November 14 vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 8 p.m. (Home Opener)

November 17 at Wilmer Hutchins, 7:30 p.m.

November 20 vs. Mansfield Summit (Massive Monday), 8:30 p.m.

November 25 vs. Rowlett, 1:30 p.m.

November 28 at South Garland, 7:30 p.m.

November 30-December 2 South San Antonio ISD Tournament

December 7-9 Cedar Hill Lions Club Tournament

December 15 vs. Grand Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

December 19 vs. Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m. (District Opener)

December 28-30 Dallas ISD Holiday classic

January 2 at Duncanville, 7:30 p.m.

January 5 vs. Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

January 9 at Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

January 12 vs. DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

January 16 at Mansfield Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

January 19 vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

January 23 at Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m.

January 26 vs. Duncanville, 7:30 p.m.

January 30 at Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

February 2 vs. Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

February 6 at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

February 9 vs. Mansfield Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

February 13 at Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m.