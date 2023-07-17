Windmills Offers Unique Ambiance, Dining, and Entertainment

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Windmills library
Windmills library photo by Holt

Windmills is an architecturally fascinating, destination dining restaurant (plus brewery plus library plus jazz club and more) in Grandscape, The Colony’s thriving entertainment district. Created by Total Environment Hospitality, Windmills offers so many different activities and amenities that visitors could easily spend all day there.

In fact, Windmills’ General Manager Neil Alexander said some regular customers have come close to staying all day. They came in for lunch, and then stayed around for happy hour, dinner, and a jazz concert that evening. Windmills is not just an Indian restaurant, although it features fine food and an inventive menu that combines Indian and Southwestern dishes prepared by Chef Suresh Venkataramana and his team.

Windmills Chef
Windmills Chef photo by Holt

Windmills Boasts Many Amenities

Windmills is not just an excellent craft brewery, although it features a second-floor brewery presided over by award-winning Brewmaster Cal Ryan. In addition, it’s not just a craft cocktail bar, although their expert mixologist invents new concoctions that look as good as they taste. And it’s not just a jazz club, although it brings in well-known local and regional musicians who perform regularly on a state-of-the-art stage. It’s also not just a library, but the well-stocked library with myriad books on art, architecture, and other topics, mixed with popular works of fiction by JK Rowling and other famous authors, invites visitors to linger longer.

Windmills from balcony
Balcony view of dining area, Holt photo

My friend Paulette and I spent a delightful afternoon exploring Windmills, finding new treasures at every turn. Although it was 100 degrees outside, with the noon-day sun blazing down, once we stepped inside the aesthetically designed gem (built and designed by architects from Total Environment Hospitality) we felt many degrees cooler. The expansive dining area, with its custom-designed tables and camel-skin chairs, was a welcoming space.

Windmills GM
Windmills GM & Mixologist Neil Alexander photo by Holt

We were greeted at the door by GM Alexander, who came here from Windmills India in Bangalore. Alexander has spent 18 years in the hospitality industry, and is also a talented Mixologist and Flavor Architect as well as a musician. Both of us were impressed by the carefully curated soundtrack that featured some of our favorite artists and songs.

Windmills Combines Indian & Southwestern Dishes

We enjoyed a delightful, leisurely lunch, starting with a creatively designed charcuterie board and two lovely craft cocktails suggested by our host. Paulette ordered the Euphoria (Empress Gin paired with Crème d/Violette and topped with an orchid) tinted purple with a delicate, slightly sweet and floral flavor ($16). My selection was the peppery Spice Route, (hellfire bitters blended with citrus fruits, Serrano pepper infusion, fig and raisin infusion, and Nannari Sharbat, $16).

Windmills offers unique ambiance, dining
Appetizers photo by Holt

Along with our charcuterie board, we were encouraged to try the parmesan naan bread and savory tandoori chicken. For our entrees, I chose a delicious Malabar Chicken Curry, while my friend tried a lamb dish, the Smoked Leal Maas. When the Chef learned we were there to celebrate a belated birthday, he even sent a sticky toffee cake for dessert.

Unique Experiences

The Windmills at Grandscape offers far more than just food in a beautifully designed space. The owners opened the original Windmills in Bangalore in 2012. The Grandscape Windmills features a craft brewery and a menu pairing Southwestern specialties with authentic Indian dishes. They add eclectic music and a large stage for live musical performances to the mix, along with thousands of books that encourage browsing.

Windmills offers
Smoked Leal Maas photo by Holt

Windmills offers a fresh experience for every visitor, whether you stop by for lunch, a craft beer or cocktail at happy hour, or a special night out with dinner and a live music concert. Discover Windmills for yourself at 5755 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony. Hours are Mon.-Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to midnight with bar open till 1:30 a.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For additional information, please visit windmills-usa.com.

Previous articleTonight’s Powerball Is 3rd largest Grand Prize in Powerball history-$900 Million
Next articleThis Border Collie Is Looking For His Own Rodeo
Avatar photo
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.