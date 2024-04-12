Wetzel’s Pretzels Unlocks Flavors from the 90’s Vault with New Drink: Orange Dream

Facebook

PASADENA, Calif. (April 9, 2024) – For those with happy memories of delicious orange-and-vanilla creamsicle treats, there’s a brand-new way to recreate those times with Wetzel’s Pretzels new drink, the Orange Dream.

Starting Monday, April 8, guests can enjoy this new beverage– made with sweet, creamy orange citrus granita and layered with soft whip topping – starting at $6.99 and available at participating Wetzel’s locations across the U.S. for a limited time. Celebrate with Wetzel’s as they kick off their 30th anniversary year with flavors that bring back sweet treats of the ’90s. Throughout 2024, Wetzel’s Pretzels will be bringing in nostalgic 90’s themed menu items that aim to evoke memories of boomboxes, boy bands and rollerblades in celebration of the decade that gave them their start.

“It’s a sip of sunshine in a cup,” said Hillary Frei, Head of Marketing at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “On a beautiful spring day, nothing goes better with our beloved freshly-baked pretzels than a cold, sweet and refreshing drink. Introducing the Orange Dream – with the flavors of a timeless classic!”

The Orange Dream is the latest craveable innovation from Wetzel’s Pretzels, which introduced a variety of mouthwatering new menu items last year, including the Frozen Horchata, Choco Churro Bitz, Guava Mangonada slushie and S’mores Bitz. These delicious creations demonstrate Wetzel’s commitment to giving fans a fun, fresh take on soft pretzels and tasty beverages to complement them.

For more information on Wetzel’s Pretzels, visit wetzels.com.

About Wetzel’s Pretzels

Providing a fun, fresh take on soft pretzels, Wetzel’s Pretzels was founded in 1994 by Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel in Pasadena, California. Drawing fans to its mouth-watering, portable snacks that are hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven, word quickly spread about the delicious West Coast brand. Today, Wetzel’s Pretzels has grown to 400 locations continuing to cultivate fanatics around the world with its SoCal vibes and “gram-worthy” snacks. As the nation’s leading pretzel chain, the franchise has received numerous accolades, most recently being named a Yelp 2024 Brand to Watch, 2023 Top Food Franchises, 2023 Top Recession-Proof Franchises and Culture100 lists by Franchise Business Review.