Two New Human Cases Of West Nile Confirmed In Dallas County, Total of Four In 2023

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS (July 27, 2023) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reports two new human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in Dallas County for 2023. There are four total human cases thus far. The patients are two male residents of the 75228 and 75204 zip codes in the City of Dallas. Both patients were diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease (WNND.) Due to privacy and confidentiality reasons, DCHHS does not disclose additional information about the patient.

“Mosquito activity continues in our community, and we’re now reporting two additional human cases of West Nile Virus. WNV is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito, and people should be careful when going out outside to enjoy outdoor activities,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “Please follow the 4 Ds to do everything you can to avoid mosquito bites.”

•DEET: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions.

• DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors.

• DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

• DAWN to DUSK: Limit your time outdoors during these times when mosquitos are most active.

WNV is a disease that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood of infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache, and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV. For more information, visit our website: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/westnile.php

According to the CDC, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Mosquito Spraying Schedule For Duncanville July 27 & 28

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory has confirmed mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The mosquito samples were collected from the 75116 zip code in Duncanville, TX. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in the below area(s), weather permitting.

Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or inclement weather. Click on the link to view a map of the spraying areas: http://www.dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/