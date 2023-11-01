TWC Kicks Off Statewide Hiring Event for Veterans and Their Families

Facebook

AUSTIN – Today begins the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) 12th annual Hiring Red, White & You! statewide hiring event, which provides opportunities for veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses to connect with employers across Texas from November 1-17.

“Thank you to our Texas veterans who have served their nation proudly,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “We are honored to again present statewide hiring events to connect veterans, service members, and their spouses with opportunities to showcase their skillsets and create meaningful careers.”

Since 2012, Hiring Red, White & You! has served more than 20,000 employers and connected more than 114,000 job seekers to meaningful job opportunities. The free hiring events organized through Hiring Red, White & You! have facilitated more than 3,000 same-day hires since the initiative was launched.

“Hiring Red, White & You! is a win-win situation as it connects Texas employers with our nations heroes and provides veterans an opportunity to continue their career with commitment and purpose after the military,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Texas employers that hire from the veteran community will gain a uniquely skilled leader who will be an asset to the company.”

Employers are also invited to participate at no cost and are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions Office for more information. Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 of federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups, including veterans.

“TWC is proud to support more than 22,000 uniformed service members and their families transition from active military duty to a civilian lifestyle in the Lone Star State each year,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Our annual Hiring Red, White, and You! job fairs continue to help Texas veterans transition and join the strong civilian labor force.”

Find information on how to participate in Hiring Red, White & You! hiring fairs at https://www.twc.texas.gov/ hiring-red-white-you. For information on all veteran workforce services available in Texas, visit https://www.twc.texas.gov/ services/veterans.