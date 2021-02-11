Thursday School Closures Due To Icy Weather

Share via: 0 Shares 0





With frigid temperatures and wintry precipitation in the forecast, schools are preparing for the worst with closures on Thursday February 11, 2021. Tonight across the area, Dallas Police and Fire, Mansfield Police and Midlothian have been busy reporting icy road conditions and working accidents.

Here’s the current list of school closures:

Cedar Hill ISD: will be closed February 11 due to winter weather that is expected overnight. All buildings will be closed and activities cancelled. No decision has been made regarding school for Friday. CHISD leadership will continue to monitor the weather.

Dallas ISD: Due to the anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD teachers and students will attend classes remotely tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 11. All other district staff will work from home remotely.

Students and teachers who experience technical difficulty logging into class should contact the IT Service Desk at (972) 925-5630 for assistance.

Staff considered essential will be notified by their supervisors if they are required to report to work in person.

Several athletic events are also cancelled. Please visit the Dallas ISD Athletics website and the district’s social media channels for more information.

Other cancellations include vaccination registration events and magnet school assessments scheduled Thursday and Saturday and this weekend’s home visits planned as part of Operation Comeback.

District officials will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and communicate changes. Please visit the district’s website at www.dallasisd.org or follow us on Facebook or Twitter for up-to-date information.

DeSoto ISD: District administrators have been monitoring the expected weather conditions and its impact to schools and communities. As a result of tonight’s forecasted inclement weather, DeSoto ISD will close all campuses and offices, tomorrow, Thursday, February 11, 2021.

All staff are expected to carry out their normal duties as assigned remotely and virtually.

All students are asked to participate in classes virtually via Anytime, Anywhere Learning. Please Note—Grab and Go Meals will be available for pick up during regular distribution times from 9a to 11a and 4p to 6p.

Duncanville ISD: Duncanville ISD will be closed tomorrow due to winter weather that is expected to make roadway conditions hazardous. On Thursday, Feb. 11, there will be no virtual or in-person classes and district offices will be closed. No decision has been made regarding school for Friday. We’ll continue to monitor the weather. Stay connected with us on our social media and on our website at duncanvilleisd.org.

Grand Prairie ISD: As of 3 hours ago, GPISD has not made a decision. From the GPISD FB page, “Currently, no decision has been made about school tomorrow. GPISD staff is monitoring the weather and will continue to do so through the night and into the early morning. In addition, we are communicating with the City of Grand Prairie Emergency Management Department. We will post information as soon as a decision is made.”

Mansfield ISD: MISD has also not made a call as of now, however Mansfield has been busy working multiple accidents with reports of icy bridges and roads.

During bad weather situations, Mansfield ISD will use the following communication channels if there are any changes to the district schedule:

The district’s phone and e-mail mass notification system.

(Your information must be updated in Skyward to receive the alerts.)

The MISD homepage

The MISD mobile app

MISD’s Facebook and Twitter pages

Weather info webpage

DFW radio and TV news outlets

Midlothian ISD: Midlothian ISD will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, February 11. MISD serves an area of 112-square miles, and this decision is made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, staff and families.

A decision regarding tomorrow night’s UIL girls’ basketball playoffs for Midlothian High School and Heritage High School will be made tomorrow afternoon.

Thank you for your understanding, and we hope you all stay safe and warm.

Red Oak ISD: For the safety of all staff and students with the forecasted inclement weather and road conditions, Red Oak ISD is closed for Thursday, February 11, 2021.

A reminder that Friday, Feb. 12 is a Staff Development Day. No school for students and all staff should have their assignments to be completed remotely.

Also, all schools and offices are closed on Monday, Feb. 15 for President’s Day.

We will monitor weather conditions for the Girls Basketball Playoff Game scheduled for tomorrow night at Corsicana and make a decision tomorrow. For additional information about the district’s inclement weather procedures, please visit the Red Oak ISD website at https://www.redoakisd.org/weather

If you have any questions, email [email protected]

Venus ISD: Due to the possibility of dangerous driving conditions in the morning and most of the day, Venus ISD will be closing all school buildings and having all virtual instruction on Thursday, February 11 Friday is a planned staff development, no classes for students and Monday is a public holiday. Classes will resume on Tuesday February 16th.

Waxahachie ISD: Given the weather forecast for tomorrow morning, we have made the decision to cancel school on Thursday, February 11.

We will continue to monitor weather conditions and update families as needed. Monday, February 15, will still be a district holiday as scheduled.

