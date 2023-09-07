THE WORTHINGTON RENAISSANCE DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH TAPS PAN-LATIN EXPERTISE TO SHINE FOR NATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Facebook

Fort Worth, TX — (September 7, 2023) — Guests at The Worthington Renaissance Downtown Fort Worth Hotel come from all over the world. They, along with a growing segment of food lovers, have increasingly complex palates and a curiosity for many flavors. That’s why The Worthington’s culinary team brings together chefs who have lived and worked all over the world, especially throughout Latin America, developing a mastery of the subtle distinctions between the gastronomies of Mexico, Peru, Chile, and all parts in between.

At the helm of The Worthington Renaissance’s flagship restaurant, Toro Toro Executive Chef Jonathan Esparza draws on his formative years spent in Mexico’s Jalisco region, Baja California, Riviera Maya, and Mexico City to emphasize traditional flavors and techniques. While Chef Jonathan leads the team at the hotel’s signature steakhouse, a world of culinary offerings exists beyond the restaurant.

Worthington Executive Chef Dante Filosi Bordenave and Worthington Executive Sous Chef Julio Elias Vasquez oversee all banquets, catering, and breakfasts at Hacienda, the ongoing development of Rooftop Cinema Club’s elevated concession menu, as well as the à la carte room service program.

Chef Dante was born and raised in Montevideo, Uruguay, and was inspired to cook by his mother, who fostered and supported his interest in gastronomy. He also pulls influence from renowned Argentinian Chef Francis Mallmann, as well as his mentor Uruguayan Chef Eduardo Iturralde. Throughout his culinary career, Filosi has worked in many high-end restaurants across Latin America.

Before his appointment with The Worthington Renaissance, Chef Filosi demonstrated an extensive background in leading high-volume hotel food and beverage services. Filosi spent over a decade as executive chef and food and beverage director in Latin America. He has worked with InterContinental Hotels and Resorts in Nicaragua and Honduras, leading various kitchen teams before going on to later serve as executive chef in InterContinental’s Guatemala. Filosi also held several esteemed chef positions among Marriott International, serving as executive chef for Marriott, JW Marriott, and Renaissance properties in Bogota, Columbia, Bahia, Brazil, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Filosi even cooked for many celebrities, such as Mick Jagger, among others, while he worked for Marriott. Chef Dante Filosi has wonderfully maintained his positions with Marriott hotels and resorts over the years.

Chef Julio grew up in Guatemala learning from his grandmother the work and preparation that goes into traditional dishes. To this day his favorite meal to prepare is Pepian, the ultimate comfort food that is often considered the national dish of Guatemala. Featuring chicken or beef, charred tomatoes, onions, cilantro, chiles, and pumpkin seeds, this aromatic Maya-inspired stew helped steer the young chef to culinary school in Guatemala. Soon after Chef Julio moved to Panama to work gastronomic festivals, then to the JW Marriott Hotel Bogota in Colombia, the San Juan Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino in Puerto Rico, before finally arriving at The Worthington.

Now when I make a menu, “ Chef Julio said, “I always think, how can I smoke it? How can I make something with mesquite? If we can add something like barbecue style, like Texan style. Now I try to apply these techniques to the menu.” This marriage of culinary cultures comes naturally for the chef whose love of travel is matched by his enthusiasm for talking with hotel guests for feedback he can use to go back and continually refine dishes.

As we look ahead to Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15), The Worthington team draws from the best of everywhere to offer guests a taste of the world. Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month on September 14 when Toro Toro teams with Maestro Dobel Tequila for the ultimate Tequila Dinner Experience. This exclusive four-course dinner will be a culinary journey guided by the expertly crafted pairings of Maestro Dobel Tequila, offering attendees a unique opportunity to explore the exquisite synergy between flavors and cultures.

Guests will be treated to a curated menu specially designed to honor the rich Hispanic heritage and culinary traditions. Throughout the evening, attendees will have the privilege of indulging in an immersive dining experience, complete with insightful History & Education discussions that delve into the menu’s connection with Hispanic heritage. Tasting guidance will further enhance the appreciation of the fine tequila and exquisite dishes.

About The Worthington Renaissance Downtown Fort Worth Hotel

A historic fixture on the downtown landscape, The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel offers 504 guest rooms and suites of contemporary comfort near celebrated attractions. Explore some of Fort Worth’s top sights from our hotel, including the Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth Stockyards, and Texas Christian University. Ignite your senses with delectable dishes and innovative cocktails at Toro Toro, our restaurant headed by world-renowned Chef Richard Sandoval.

Achieve more than you ever thought possible in 53,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space with expert planning services and custom catering. After a day of business or sightseeing, recharge in our gym or enjoy a dip in our sparkling indoor pool. Afterward, retreat to our guest rooms with high ceilings, plush bedding and a large work desk. Upgrade to a suite for a large living space, plus a balcony or terrace with views of downtown Fort Worth. Whether you’re here for work or pleasure, our hotel is the ideal home base for your visit to Fort Worth, Texas. To learn more about The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth, please visit: http://www.marriott.com/dfwdt

About Toro Toro

Toro Toro Pan-Latin Steakhouse & Lounge is rooted in a celebration of the vibrant flavors and convivial dining culture of Central and South America, Toro Toro offers guests a twist on the contemporary steakhouse experience with Pan-Latin flavors from Rodizio-style Churrasco and creative shareable small plates. Inspired by Latin traditions and the art of cooking with fire, the concept features open kitchens with wood-burning grills, meats presented and carved tableside, and family-style ceviches, tiraditos, and antojitos. Exceptional beverage options will complement the bold flavors of each dish with an expansive wine list highlighting Latin wines and classic Latin cocktails – mojitos and margaritas, all hand-muddled with the freshest ingredients and artful garnishes.

Located in the lobby of the Worthington Renaissance, there are elegant and spacious dining areas, bar seating, and a lounge, along with private and semi-private dining areas available upon request. The restaurant is offering its full menu for to-go via curbside takeout by calling the restaurant. Toro Toro, located at 200 Main St, Ste B, 76102, serves dinner daily, lunch Monday through Saturday, Happy Hour M-TH, and brunch on Sundays. The bar and lounge are also open daily. For more information, connect on Facebook, Instagram, or via www.torotorofortworth.com. To make a reservation, please call 817-975-9895 or visit Open Table.