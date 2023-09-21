The Ultimate Foodie Cruise: First-Ever Food & Wine Festival at Sea, Chefs Making Waves

Facebook

Miami, FL (August 29, 2023) — The Chefs Making Waves (CMW) first-ever food and wine festival at sea – presented by Sixthman, Agency 21 Consulting (A21) and EBG – today unveiled an unparalleled line-up for the 2024 kickoff. Sixthman, known for curating unforgettable experiences on sand and sea since 2001 with festivals such as The Rock Boat, Cayamo, and many others; has carefully curated a generous serving of culinary endeavors for this four-night all-inclusive culinary cruise featuring the country’s top celebrity chefs, personalities, authors, and more. Setting sail from the Port of Miami on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) along the breezy islands of the Caribbean Monday, March 25 – Friday, March 29, 2024, Chefs Making Waves promises a one-of-a-kind voyage for foodies of every stripe.

This intimate expedition will be the ultimate getaway for those with an appetite for unique opportunities to taste and learn from some of the industry’s most acclaimed culinary talents. Chefs Making Waves will welcome aboard any of the world’s best chefs, wine, and spirit producers to offer passengers a premier gastronomic celebration at sea. The Chefs Making Waves culinary cruise will feature walk-around tastings, cooking demonstrations, curated dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, mixology experiences and more, all led by award-winning Food Network chefs, TV personalities, cookbook authors, food activists and restaurateurs including: Michael Symon, Robert Irvine, Aarón Sánchez, Scott Conant, Marc Murphy, Buddy Valastro, Andrew Zimmern, Anne Burrell, Marcus Samuelsson, and Maneet Chauhan. Popular South Florida chefs will be participating in CMW including Ana Quincoces, Alex Meyer and Luciana Giangrandi, Eileen Andrade and Lauren Noblitt, as well as beloved content creators, food curators and spirit storytellers Gio Gutierrez and Gabe Urrutia.

Passengers looking to sharpen their culinary skills can grab a seat at one of the three cooking demos on board and learn how to make primo pasta like a pro with Imagine the Pastabilities with Scott Conant and Giorgio Rapicavoli, taste Global Grubs with Marcus Samuelson and Andrew Zimmern, and learn to Bake like a Boss with Cake Boss Buddy Valastro. Grilling enthusiasts are welcomed to join the Beachside BBQ hosted by Andrew Zimmern & Marc Murphy on the sands of Norwegian’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

Not to be missed, free-flowing events will take place around the clock! The Pool Deck and Garden Cafe will host late-night takeover events with decadent sweets and sounds of the ‘70s at the Dessert Disco with Buddy Valastro; munch on Mexican street tacos, savory samosas and everything in between at International Street Eats with Aarón Sánchez and Maneet Chauhan. Passengers can experience the dancing, culture, and cuisine of Cuba with Havana Club Ambassador Gio Gutierrez, Skinny Latina Ana Quincoces and more at Cabana Cubana and then get up and start the day off with one of Chefs Making Waves’ several fitness classes like Morning Yoga, Pickleball Takes All, or bust your chops at Chops Fit with Giorgio Rapicavoli; — a crossfit style workout class. For those who choose to forgo the fitness regimen and sleep in, there will be a Bloody Mary Bingo hosted by Anne Burrell for refreshing beverages and breakfast fun.

Guests can look forward to iconic chef collabs every single night in the dining room as follows:

Dining Night 1 – Maneet Chauhan & Robert Irvine

Dining Night 2 – Anne Burrell & Aarón Sánchez

Dining Night 3 – Scott Conant & Marcus Samuelson

Dining Night 4 – Michael Symon & Marc Murphy

The fun doesn’t stop there! Post-dinner events include interactive culinary games for the entire group to enjoy like The Newly Flame Game hosted by Ana Quincoces, Robert’s Culinary Chaos, Celebrity Chefs Sing-Off, and food-inspired movie screenings.

This cruise takes place on Norwegian’s Pearl, a 965-foot long award-winning Jewel class vessel with just over 1,000 cabins, making it one of the most exclusive ships on the sea. This ocean liner provides guests with concierge service, a world-class tranquil spa, a dazzling casino, unforgettable nightlife, and countless bars and lounges. For more information visit www.chefsmakingwaves.com and stay up to date all year long by following along with @chefsmakingwaves on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.