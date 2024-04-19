THE PICKLR WILL OPEN FIRST OF FIVE DALLAS AREA CLUBS IN MCKINNEY, TX ON JUNE 8th

Facebook

DALLAS–April 18, 2024—The Picklr, North America’s fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, headquartered in Kaysville, Utah, announced today that their McKinney, TX club will celebrate its grand opening on June 8, 2024. The Mckinney club will be the first of five locations in the Dallas area, with other locations set to open later next year. The Picklr McKinney will feature ten indoor courts with high-quality outdoor style surfacing, a full pro shop, private event space, unlimited league play, tournaments, and open play.

This club represents The Picklr’s commitment to meeting the demand for top-notch indoor pickleball experiences while partnering with enthusiastic franchise owners who will support and nurture The Picklr’s pickleball communities nationwide.

“There is no one bigger or better than The Picklr when it comes to indoor pickleball clubs, and we are thrilled to bring a first-class indoor pickleball facility to McKinney, TX. We are avid pickleball players ourselves and have loved the connections and friendships that have come from time spent on pickleball courts around the area. The Picklr McKinney location has been designed with players in mind. Every detail in our club, from the black walls, lighting, court surface, fencing, sound clouds for noise reduction, lockers, showers, and lounge areas, has been scrutinized and implemented with the playing experience as our number one priority. This means that players in the club will have the best playing environment, the best visibility, and the best courts any of us have ever experienced.”

“All of our indoor court surfaces are created with proprietary materials to create the best playing experience and are installed by Just Courts, the court surfacer for all PPA tournaments across the country. In addition to our spacious courts, we have a pro shop powered by Pickleball Central, the largest Pickleball e-commerce retailer, which gives our members access to top products to demo and purchase. We offer the best value in the market, as our memberships include unlimited open play, free court reservations, tournaments, and clinics. Our club will have programming that supports new players as well as those players that are at advanced levels. We can’t wait to open our doors and share this beautiful club with all of our members and provide first class service to all who enter.”

The five Dallas area Picklr’s are part of a national expansion for the franchise, including more than 250 new locations with roughly 2500 courts being built over the next few years.