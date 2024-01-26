Facebook

The Ellis County Art Association will host artist Bob O’Brian at the monthly meeting on Feb. 5th at First Baptist Church of Waxahachie (450 US287 BYP).

The meeting is open to the public.

O’Brian is a Caricature artist who after traveling the world, settled in Texas where he started a caricature and portrait business. After being hired by Samsung to draw on and promote their S Note tablet, O’Brian was bitten by the digital bug. He purchased more high-end equipment that he now uses and has been drawing on for the past two years.

Some of his past clients include American Airlines, Neiman Marcus, Cotton Bowl Classic, Dallas Stars, Emmitt Smith, etc. O’Brian now lives and works in the Dallas-Ft Worth area.

The meeting at FBC is open to everyone and begins at 6 p.m. with refreshments and socializing. Announcements and business will start at 6:30 and the Demo will begin at 7 p.m.